Group Seven Indigenous round pushing through challenging conditions

One of the most significant rounds of Group Seven (G7) rugby league will push ahead this weekend thanks to the hard work of many individuals.
Round 12 of the 2022 G7 season is the Indigenous round, which aligns with NAIDOC week, celebrating the history, culture and achievements of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples of our area.
Despite the challenges of recent weather, the hard work of Group Seven operations manager Ashton Sims and the clubs of the league has ensured this weekend of important games will kick on.
With the majority of sporting fields across the Shoalhaven and Greater Illawarra currently unplayable, all First Grade, LLT Division 1 and Third Grade catch-up games have been moved to three ovals.
Thanks to the flexibility of these clubs, the weekend is able to be played out with the matches being extra exciting as a result of the special edition Indigenous round jerseys.
These beautiful jerseys celebrate the rich and cultured history of our Indigenous peoples.
Sims said he can't wait to see the jerseys in action on the weekend and is beyond thrilled to be able to contribute to this weeks NAIDOC celebrations.
"It's really a special weekend for Group Seven in general, we've got really proud Indigenous heritage and we want to make sure it's celebrated," he said.
"With the jerseys, we just want to be able to give back to the game as much as we can because the game has given us so much."
"It's going to be great to see all the Indigenous jerseys on the field and I'm really excited."
Sims said the whole league was committed to pushing through what has been a wet couple of weeks, as the event was too important to even consider cancelling.
"Even with the weather recently, we were 100 per cent committed to getting on the field this weekend," he said.
Group Seven teamed up with ISC Sport and a number of local Indigenous artists to produce the special edition jerseys, with Sims applauding the work and help of both.
"I really want to thank all the local Indigenous artists who have come on board and helped with designing these special jerseys," he said.
"ISC Sport have also been amazing every step of the way, from design, to manufacturing, to delivery and all things in between."
Sims also sung the praises of Group Seven's sponsors, Narellan Pools, Remondis and Cattleman's Brewing Company whose major support has made this weekend possible.
As to where each team will play this weekend?
Bomaderry Sporting Complex, home of the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, will host five matches on Saturday July 9.
LLT will kick off the Indigenous round at 10am with a match between the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies and Kiama Knights. Following this, the Jets LLT will take on the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at 11am.
First grade will then follow, starting at 12pm with the Magpies going up against the Knights, Lions will take on the Bulldogs at 1:45pm and finally the Jets will clash against the Sharks at 3:30pm.
Cec Glenholmes Oval, home of the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas, will host three matches.
Festivities will begin with LLT at 12pm on Sunday July 10 with the Stingrays of Shellharbour taking on the Jamberoo Superoos, followed by the First-Grade Stingrays and Superoos match, with the final clash of the day seeing the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles taking on the Gorillas on their home ground.
Finkernagle Oval at Sussex Inlet will also host two Third-Grade catch-up games, with the Culburra Dolphins clashing with the Jamberoo Superoos at 12:30pm, followed by the Sussex Inlet Panthers going up against the Robertson-Burrawang Spuddies at 2pm.
Unfortunately for Reserve Grade, Under 18's and LLT Division 2, all matches have been abandoned and won't be replayed.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
