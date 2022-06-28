Jets flying high as they win second straight in comeback against Eagles

The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have become a reinvigorated unit in recent weeks, netting their second straight win in a huge comeback against the Albion Park-Oak Flat Eagles last Sunday
It was yet again a fine display of footy for the Jets, who put together a dominating second-half at Centenary Field to secure a nail-biting 34-30 victory.
It was the type of game that made fans wonder where this version of the Jets has been all season, but as they say, better late then never.
Both teams came out of the gate firing and ready to rumble as the scoring came quick.
The Eagles were first to strike, two minutes in, when centre Cooper Tunbridge picked off a long Park kick, feeding wing Jesse Prinsse who made a strong drive over the line.
Halfback Daniel Gorrell kicked a successful conversion, giving the Eagles a 6-0 lead.
However, the Jets weren't down for long and were on the board at the six minute mark off a spectacular play.
A well placed kick to the right wing by captain Adam Quinlan ended up in the hands of Braydon Walsh out wide, with Walsh feeding the ball back to Quinlan, who was chasing, to go over the line.
Walsh converted the try and the game was knotted at 6-6.
The Jets were back on the board at the 13 minute mark when Walsh received a well-timed pass from an attacking Beau Luland to go over the line out wide.
The conversion was missed however by Walsh and the score read 10-6.
It was then the Eagles went on a rampage heading towards halftime.
First it was rampaging lock Issac Parks who cruised over next to the posts at the 17 minute mark.
With Gorrell following it up with another successful conversion to bring the score to 10-12, Park's way.
Five minutes later the Eagles were again back on the board when a chip and chase resulted in a Jack Walsh try.
Gorrell was again on the money increasing the sides lead to 18-10.
Just before halftime the Park would again get on the board thanks to good ball movement resulting in Jesse Prinsse's second.
Gorrell hit his fourth, and the Eagles took a 24-10 lead heading into the break.
The Jets came out of halftime looking like a brand new team as they began to mount a comeback.
A drop ball by the Eagles off an Adam Quinlan kick, saw Walsh side step his opponent to run over the line five minutes into the second half, following it up with the conversion to bring the scores to 16-24.
Just under ten minutes later, a great intercept by five-eighth Geoff Johnson sent centre Brayden Omoeboh speeding down the field as the Eagles were unable to catch him from going over.
Walsh however missed the conversion, but the Jets were back in it, trailing 20-24.
An amazing dummy by Jet's Jacob Gould allowed the lane to open up for the fullback to defiantly barrel over the line.
A successful conversion by Walsh put the Jets ahead 26-24, showing the fight of the new-look team.
It was only a few minutes later, when Walsh stepped in for an electric intercept that saw the wing run the length of the field to go over to give his side a 30-24 lead with just under 20 to go.
An expert kick by Adam Quinlan again sent Walsh over for his fourth, increasing the Jets lead to 34-24.
The Eagles had one last fight in them, with Shannon Wakeman securing a try and Gorrell again nailing the conversion, however it was too little too late with two minutes remaining.
With the final score rounding out to 34-30.
The Jets will look to make it three in a row in their next match against Kiama at Bomaderry Sporting Complex, while the Eagles will look to get back on track against the Sharks.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
