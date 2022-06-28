South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Jets flying high as they win second straight in comeback against Eagles

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON FIRE: Jets' Braydon Walsh kicking a conversion against Jamberoo. Picture: David Hall.

The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have become a reinvigorated unit in recent weeks, netting their second straight win in a huge comeback against the Albion Park-Oak Flat Eagles last Sunday

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.