The Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies have held off a gritty and tough Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs side, to win their first match of the season, 28-16, at Berry Showground on Saturday afternoon.
Celebrating the 'Magpies of Old' on the day must have given the Berry side extra motivation as they put together their most complete match of 2022.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Berry found touch off the kick-off but were unable to capitalise close to the line with the Bulldogs defense holding strong.
It only took seven minutes for Milton-Ulladulla to get on the board, when rampaging prop Paul Thornton crashed through the Magpies defense to go over the line.
Fullback Travis Wooden converted and the Bulldogs were up 6-0.
It was then Wooden who joined the party next, off a crafty move that saw him break through on the left wing to score at the 13 minute mark.
He missed the conversion and the Bulldogs found themselves up 10-0 with the Berry crowd already sounding a bit restless with the side looking slow to start.
However they soon executed, when a well placed kick sent wing Bailey Morris over the line, thanks to an awkward bounce.
Five-eighth Billy Hayburn converted to bring the score to 6-10 after 15 minutes.
It was a lesson to the Bulldogs to never let the ball bounce, with the try creating a bit of a momentum swing to the Magpies.
It only took five minutes, and this time it was Hayburn who attacked from out wide to tie the match at ten all.
An impressive sideline conversion by the talented five-eighth put Berry in front by two.
A big hit saw Bulldogs prop Callum Franchi go down with a wrist injury, however the tough forward continue to play on.
The Magpies continued their most impressive half of the season, with another try at the 28 minute mark.
This time it was Berry prop Oliver Parrish who crashed through the Bulldogs line to put four more on the board.
Hayburn again successfully kicked a tough sideline conversion, bringing the lead to 18-10 with ten minutes to go until halftime.
Tempers began to visibly flair on the field, with extracurricular activity becoming commonplace as choice words were exchanged between the sides.
Advertisement
Some dropped balls by the Magpies saw them give ample opportunities for the Bulldogs to get back in the game.
Milton-Ulladulla wing Andrew Riley took full advantage of these lapses when he crossed over off of some crafty ball movement with four minutes to go until halftime.
Heading into the lockers it appeared the Dogs may have grabbed the momentum with the score board reading 18-16 to the Magpies.
Coming out of the half, both sides continued to rile up at one another, boiling over into a shoving match that saw players go over the sideline, no-one was sent off however.
It was a pretty slow 20 minutes with no action, as both sides piled up mistakes and missed opportunities, with the score remaining locked at 18-16.
However, Magpies halfback Brody Hawkins spotted a weakness in the Bulldogs line to put in a solo run, going over the line at the 60 minute mark.
Advertisement
With another successful conversion by Hayburn, the Magpies had victory in their sights leading 24-16.
Berry kept up their strong defense, as you could see the Bulldogs beginning to lose their mental edge.
The nail was put in the coffin when an amazing falling touch pass by wing Joel Horgan sent prop Lloyd Thomas over the line out wide, to bring the score to 28-16 as the clocked ticked down to the Magpies first victory.
Smiles were a plenty for the Magpies players and loyal supporters alike as they officially chalked up their first two point of the season.
For the Bulldogs it's another disappointing result after securing their first win two weeks ago against the Stingrays before losing to the Jets in the previous round.
The Magpies will look to keep the momentum going against the Stingrays of Shellharbour, while the Bulldogs will look to get back on track against the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.