Lions continue red-hot run in thrashing of Magpies

The Gerringong Lions have continued their run of red-hot form, with a 64-4 thrashing of the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Berry Showground on Saturday Afternoon.
The Lions ran in 11 tries to one in the rout and it was a day to remember for two of their generation-next, with debutant Wes Pring crossing for four tries and fellow rookie Kyle McCarthy bagging four of his own.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
For the Magpies, the loss means they remain the only side not to register a win in 2022 as they continue their re-building season.
It was the Magpies who opened the scoring through winger Joel Horgan who picked up a loose ball and raced away to cross in the corner for a 4-0 lead inside the first minute.
The Magpies held that lead until the eighth minute when Gerringong fullback Denver Ford produced a chip and chase to cross under the posts.
Jake Taylor converted and the Lions led 6-4.
That lead was soon extended when a slick move by to the right edge sent Pring diving over in the corner for his first.
Taylor's sideline conversion pushed the score out to 12-4.
Scoring then dried up until just before the half-hour mark when McCarthy crashed over for his first.
The rangy centre then soon had his double when Pring cut through the Magpies line and sent McCarthy under the posts.
Taylor's third conversion pushed the lead to 22-4.
McCarthy then played provider for Pring just prior to half-time, with Corey Grigg converting for a 28-4 Lions lead at the break.
The young gun McCarthy soon completed his hat-trick just after halftime via a slick short-side raid, before Pring did the same following a Isaac Russell intercept.
A conversion each to Taylor and Grigg saw the lead jump out to 40-4 with 20 minutes to play.
Pring's memorable debut haul was completed soon after when Russell laid on another try for the diminutive speedster through the middle of the ruck.
Centre Hamish Holland then interrupted the Pring and McCarthy show when he strolled over out wide, Taylor added another two conversions and the lead blew out to 52-4.
Pring kept on rolling by adding another try assist to his name when he cut through and sent Ford away for his second try of the day, before McCarthy again cut the Berry defence open to grab his fourth and the game's final try.
Advertisement
Taylor's two conversions rounded the score out at 64-4.
For the Lions, they now turn their sights to the Stingrays of Shellharbour at home this weekend, while the Magpies will continue their hunt for their first win of the season against the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.