Superoos pull out thrilling win against Sharks

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 28 2022 - 2:00am
Shellharbour Sharks second-rower James Ralphs tries to get between three Jamberoo defenders during Saturday's thriller at Kevin Walsh Oval. Picture: Kiara Foye

The Jamberoo Superoos have returned to the winner's circle after securing a heart-stopping 26-22 win over the Shellharbour City Sharks in what many have said was one of the best games of the season at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

