Lions bounce back in emphatic victory against first seed Gorillas

The Gerringong Lions have bounced back to the Group Seven winners circle in emphatic fashion, downing the Warilla Lake-South Gorillas 44-18 at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
The Lions well and truly put their close loss to Kiama in the previous round behind them with a win that's propelled them back to the top of the ladder.
For the Gorillas, the loss means their unbeaten start to the season comes to an end and they fall to second place based on point differential.
It was the visitors who opened the scoring, with skipper Nathan Ford crashing over out of dummy half to give the Lions a 4-0 lead just three minutes into the match.
The Gorillas wasted little time in hitting back, with Lleyton Hughes doing the same at the other end to even the game up in the eighth minute.
The early run of points continued, with the Lions crossing again through Joel Doosey after some classy lead-up work from Kayne Brennan.
Jake Taylor successfully converted to give Gerringong a 10-4 lead.
Brennan was soon in the thick of it again and the former Gorilla made light work of the Warilla defence to grab a try of his own.
Taylor again converted and the Lions now led the match 16-4 after 30 minutes.
The Gorillas hit back however, with Jake Brisbane picking up a loose ball on the Lions line right at the halftime buzzer to bring the score to 16-8 as teams headed to their respective locker rooms.
Whatever head coach Scott Stewart said to the Lions, they came out of halftime with something to prove, as they dominated play from there on out.
Isaac Russell grabbed the Lions first try in the second half just minutes after play resumed, off the back of some classy lead-up work from Rixon Russell and Denver Ford.
Ben Grant knocked over the conversion and the Lions lead was out to 22-8.
Farrell continued to cause the Gorillas' left edge headaches and this time the Gerringong utility brushed past his man and raced away to score in the corner.
Holland then joined in on the party on the right edge, the stocky centre cut back through the Warilla defence and powered his way over the line.
Taylor added another conversion and the Lions lead had been stretched to 38-8 with just under 10 to go.
Toby Gumley-Quine rubbed some last salt in the wound as he put Cooper Roberts into space, who found Brennan on the inside, with the centre able to put the ball over the line for his double.
Taylor added one last conversion to round the score out to 44-8.
A fantastic win for Gerringong, which really put the rest of the league on notice as to the strength and poise of the Lions.
They will look to continue the momentum next week in a match against the Stingrays of Shellharbour, while the Gorillas will look to get back on track against the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
