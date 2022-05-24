Jamberoo Superoos narrowly overcome strong Nowra-Bomaderry Jets performance

Jamberoo Superoos have survived a scare before downing the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets 24-20 at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on Sunday.
Going into the match with two solid wins under their belt, the Superoos were expected to have too much firepower for the home side.
The Jets however, rose to the occasion and finished with a moral-boosting performance, finishing with four tries each and sounded a warning to any side expecting an easy win against the Jets to be on guard, particularly at Bomaderry.
The opening 20 minutes was an indication of the games vibe as both teams tested each other out.
A clever pass by Jamberoo captain Jono Dallas, put second rower Kyle Stone into a gap allowing him to race over the line from 20 metres out for the first try of the match.
Kurt Field kicked a successful conversion to give Jamberoo a 6-0 lead.
Jets skipper Adam Quinlan made the visitors pay for a sloppy pass, snatching the ball and racing away to score beside the posts.
Braydon Walsh converted to tie up the match.
Stone was at it again in the 32nd minute when he showed brute strength to ground several Jets defenders to plunge over the line.
Field again added the extras for the visitors to give the Roos a 12-6 lead.
There was one last twist in the first half when veteran Jets five-eighth Geoff Johnson launched a towering bomb which Tyson Simpson secured to score out wide.
Walsh's conversion was waved away and Jamberoo took a precarious 12-10 lead to the break.
Coming out of the break the Jets were energised and teeming with confidence.
Soon after the whistle sounded for the second half, another bomb by Johnson sent Simpson again over the line for his second try really turning the game on its ear.
Walsh kicked a successful conversion and suddenly the home side were in front 16-12 as they looked locked in searching for their first victory of 2022.
The Superoos hit back quickly though as replacement hooker Cameron Barbender sent Field through a gap close to the line and Field successfully converted to put Jamberoo back in the lead 18-16.
The crunch play came in the 68th minute when Superoo centre Dean Watling pulled in a one-handed Jono Dallas pass and sent winger Nathan Gallastegui over in the corner.
Field landed a superb sideline conversion to give his side a crucial 24-16 lead.
The Jets weren't out yet though, with five minutes remaining front-rower Zac Kershaw plunged out wide, but the conversion was unfortunately wide again, and Jamberoo claimed a hard-fought 24-20 win.
In a hard-fought match, Kyle Stone, Luke Asquith, Jono Dallas and Kurt Field were among Jamberoo's best, while Geoff Johnson, Adam Quinlan, Tyson Sampson and Jake Gould had some great moments for the Jets.
The Superoos will next look to protect their home field against a gritty Bulldogs side, searching for their first taste of victory.
The Jets will look to chalk up their first win of the season on their home field in a match against the Stingrays.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
