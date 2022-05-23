Bulldogs swooped by Eagles in narrow loss

For both the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs and Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles, it hasn't been the start to the 2022 season that either side has hoped for.
However, with the season still in it's infancy there is ample time for either squad to turn it around.
Both teams headed into last weekends match-up searching for that illustrious first victory after a number of hard fought games to start the year.
The Bulldogs have put up a number of great fights, with their most recent clash being a 18-18 draw against a strong Kiama side.
Coming up against the last place Eagles, this really was the Bulldogs golden opportunity to chalk up their first win, unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.
The weather on Saturday May 21 was less than desirable as players took the 'green' at Centenary Field, ready to verse one another, with a field of mud chucked in as an extra defender.
It was a physical and rough match between the two units as they battled one another with continuing worse conditions.
For the opening minutes the teams were neck and neck unable to establish significant ground coverage against one another.
The Milton side showed significant toughness on the defensive end, forcing the Eagles into a number of turnovers.
However the Eagles hit early in the sixteenth minute.
Five-eighth Jack Walsh expertly placed a perfect kick to send Eagles captain Jarryd King over the line to put the Park up 4-0 on their home ground.
Halfback Kyle Williams converted the try and the home team was up 6-0.
While this early try seemed to be a sign of things to come, the score would in fact not change until the middle of the second half.
The Bulldogs came out of halftime looking good, making decent headway on a number of runs but struggled to capitalise on the line.
The Eagles then flew in again.
In the 60th minute, a strong showcase of passing put significant pressure on the Bulldogs defensive line.
While they were initially able to hold down the fort, the ball would eventually end up in the hands of Park fullback Jesse Prinse. who made a strong break through the defense to get over the line and put his team up 10-0.
The conversion kick was missed and the score remained the same.
Milton weren't down however and continued to battle on.
Bulldogs talented five-eighth Cody Roach perfectly set himself up off a well placed kick and made a break for it.
The youngster showed his blazing speed, out running the entire Park side to get over the line and put the Dogs on the board.
Roach followed it up with a successful conversion to make the score 10-6.
However it was too little too late as the buzzer sounded soon after.
Heading into the next round the Bulldogs will continue to look for their first victory of 2022 in a match against the Superoos of Jamberoo.
While the Eagles will look to continue to their momentum in a game against the Kiama Knights.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
