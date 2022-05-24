Kiama secure statement win as they down Gerringong in classic derby under tough conditions

The Kiama Knights have claimed a significant Group Seven scalp, downing the Gerringong Lions 6-4 in a dour affair at Kiama Showground on Saturday.
Last weekend's match was played in horrendous conditions as continued wet weather takes its toll on playing surfaces across the competition.
In what would be the lowest scoring game between the two traditional rivals in recent memory, only a successful conversion separated the two sides as they both looked to remain undefeated through the on and off start to the season.
The Knight's win spoiled the party for the Lions and their inspirational skipper Nathan Ford, who ran out for his 200th first grade game for Gerringong.
Both the Lions and the Knights are two sides who like to play attacking football, but the heavy track underneath and continued rain and wind conspired against them, with all the games' points coming early in the first half.
The Knights opened the scoring early in the first half.
Kiama's five-eighth Brad Killmore skipped around the scrambling Gerringong defence and sent back-rower Tom Angel over the right of the posts.
Kilmore stepped up and slotted what would prove to be an important conversion and hand his side a 6-0 lead.
The Lions soon hit back with force, crossing through Corey Mullhall. Ford jumped out of dummy half and sent the back-rower rampaging close to the line.
Ben Grant, filling in for usual kicker Jake Taylor, couldn't add the extras and the score would remain at 6-4 after the first 15 minutes.
While the conditions didn't ease up, points did and despite both sides having their chances, neither could add to the score line for the remainder of the game.
The victory for the Knights means they remain one of the competitions two undefeated sides, along with the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
Kiama's draw against Milton mean they sit in second place behind the Gorillas, while the Lions now slip to third position.
The Lions are presented with the perfect chance to get their season back on track when they take on the Gorillas this weekend in the latest installment of Group Sevens fiercest modern-day rivalry.
For Kiama, they'll look to consolidate their position on the ladder when they take on Albion-Park Oak Flats, who are coming off their first win of the season against Milton-Ulladulla.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
