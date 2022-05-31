The Jamberoo Superoos overcame stout opposition from the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs to chalk up their fourth straight win, 32-16 on Saturday.
Celebrating veteran Superoos front-rower Kieran Pearce's 300th first grade game, and with the match transferred from a sodden Kevin Walsh Oval to a dry Bomaderry Sports Complex, the game was an open affair that kept the crowd entertained.
The Dogs came out firing early on, dominating the opening minutes.
Prop Paul Thornton lead the charge and Milton-Ulladulla opened the scoring in the 12th minute when fullback Travis Wooden beat two defenders out wide to touch down close to the corner.
He was unable to convert and the Dogs led 4-0.
The Superoos took a while to settle, but when they did they went to the lead in spectacular style when rookie winger Jordan Xeurub fielded a Kurt Field cross-kick and sent an inside pass to fullback Paul Asquith who crossed the line.
Field kicked a successful conversion and the Roos led 6-4.
It didn't take long for the Roos to make it back across the line, when their lethal left side clicked, with Kurt Stone gathering a high pass from Jono Dallas to put another four points on the board.
Field again kicked a successful conversion to give his side a 12-4 lead.
Four minutes later, a sweeping backline movement gave centre Dean Watling some space and he cleverly beat a host of cover defenders to cross in the corner for a brilliant solo try and give Jamberoo a 16-4 lead.
However the Dogs hit back quick.
With the halftime bell sounding in the background, Wooden placed a clever grubber-kick into the in-goal and centre Dylan Carriage dived on the ball for the try.
Wooden converted to put his side back in the hunt at 16-10.
A good start was always going to be vital to both teams coming out of halftime.
Stone hit early with another barnstorming run in the 51st minute to get the Roos on the board again, with Field promptly converting the try.
Six minutes later Mark Asquith showed great evasive skills and a turn of pace to break through and race over in the corner and at 26-10 the game was quickly slipping away from the Bulldogs as they inched closer to their fourth loss of the season.
They did hit back four minutes later however, when Wooden, who played an excellent match, threaded the needle into the in goal and this time it was Luke Millard who won the race to the ball just inside the dead-ball line.
Wooden again added the extras and with around 20 minutes remaining the game was again in the balance at 26-16.
It was then that rain began to fall and conditions became increasingly difficult.
The Roos pulled through though as hooker James Asquith linked with twin brother Mark with five minutes remaining to score under the posts and put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs.
Paul Asquith converted for a 32-16 win.
Mark Asquith, Kyle Stone and James Asquith were all credited for their strong play for Jamberoo.
While Paul Thornton, Travis Wooden and Callum Franchi all put forth stellar performances for Milton-Ulladulla.
The Superoos will look to make it five straight when they travel to Berry next Saturday to take on the Magpies, while the Bulldogs will continue to search for their first win in a matchup against the Stingrays at Flinders Field.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
