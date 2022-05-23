Headway is being made on the Shoalhaven's northern road network which suffered severe damage in the unprecedented rainfall and flooding the area experienced in March.
Shoalhaven's City Council's Natural Disaster team has been prioritising the most urgent work and getting roads repaired, particularly in Kangaroo Valley and surrounds.
Advertisement
The community was severely impacted by major landslips and extensive road damage, with council engineers continually evaluating emergency, reconstruction and restoration works.
Shoalhaven City Council Mayor, Amanda Findley, said that despite above average rainfall impacting the South Coast, much progress had been made in the past two months.
Read more:
"Frustratingly, we have to down tools when there's heavy rain," said Cr Findley.
"Constant rainfall makes for unsafe work conditions and also causes asphalt to cool prematurely before it can stick to the old surface.
Despite challenges posed by weather and access restrictions, work has progressed on eight major sites, including Upper Kangaroo River Road, Bunkers Hill Road, Burrier Road and Wattamolla Road where the damage was most devastating.- Shoalhaven Mayor, Amanda Findley
"Despite challenges posed by weather and access restrictions, our crews have worked incredibly hard to progress work on eight major sites, including Upper Kangaroo River Road, Bunkers Hill Road, Burrier Road and Wattamolla Road where the damage was most devastating."
Cr Findley said council's dedicated project pages for the 11 roads needing repair in Kangaroo Valley gave comprehensive updates to the community and provided subscribers with notifications as works progressed.
Some key road work updates:
Upper Kangaroo River Road: One lane access now available (less than three tonnes) as a result of tree removal, slope remediation and upgraded drainage works. Residents urged to drive at 25km/hr and check the project page for updates in case the road needs to close due to heavy rain and safety concerns.
Wattamolla Road (major landslip): Concept design is now complete thanks to recent geotechnical investigations. Open sections of road continue to operate under traffic control where load and speed limits apply. The road is still closed at the intersection of Woodhill Mountain Road and Wattamolla Road.
Bunkers Hill Road: Construction still underway. Works include tree removal, slope remediation, bank stabilisation and upgraded drainage. The site is under 24/7 traffic control and motorists are asked to drive to the conditions. Check project page for updates as heavy rain may impact works.
Burrier Road: Crews have removed soil and debris after the landslip at Burrier Road. The road is now open to residents and businesses in the area.
In addition to critical works being carried out on the Kangaroo Valley road network, council has been working hard to address the extensive road damage across the Shoalhaven.
Advertisement
"Since March, we've filled more than 15,000 potholes with still more work to be done," Cr Findley said.
"I'd like to thank the community for their support and patience, particularly while we've turned our attention to residents and businesses unable to access their properties due to significant landslips."
Cr Findley also reminded the community that some major roads in the Shoalhaven are managed by Transport for NSW (TfNSW).
TfNSW is carrying out recovery work on Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain and Barrengarry Mountain. Visit the TfNSW website for news on repairs.
You can also subscribe to Kangaroo Valley updates by going to Shoalhaven City Council's dedicated project pages.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.