South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Progress being made on damaged Kangaroo Valley road network

Updated May 23 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORK: Upper Kangaroo Valley Road - One lane access is now available after tree removal, slope remediation and upgraded drainage works. Images: Supplied

Headway is being made on the Shoalhaven's northern road network which suffered severe damage in the unprecedented rainfall and flooding the area experienced in March.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.