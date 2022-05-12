South Coast Register
Good Dog Creek at Tannery Road, Cambewarra getting a new $400,000 bridge

By Robert Crawford
Updated May 12 2022
PROJECT: Work is well underway on the $400,000 replacement of the Good Dog Creek bridge at Tannery Road, Cambewarra.

Work has begun on a $400,000 project to replace the existing timber bridge on Tannery Road over Good Dog Creek at Cambewarra.

