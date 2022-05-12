Work has begun on a $400,000 project to replace the existing timber bridge on Tannery Road over Good Dog Creek at Cambewarra.
Shoalhaven City Council said the work, which is being undertaken by local firm Jirgens Civil, involves the construction of a single-lane concrete bridge and associated road approach works to replace the existing timber bridge.
Advertisement
Read more:
The work started in April and weather permitting is estimated to be completed by mid June.
The new bridge will utilise the InQuik system, a modular prefabricated, steel reinforced, cast-in-situ concrete bridge.
Vegetation clearing has been undertaken and a temporary side track has been completed to continue to allow residents' access.
The old timber bridge has been removed and work has also started on constructing both bridge footings and abutments.
Work crews have also established a small levee to reduce water entering the excavation area before attempting to locate and level out the bedrock.
The majority of funding for the project has come from the NSW Fixing Country Bridges Program.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.