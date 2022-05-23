In the early 1990s the Greenwell Point community rallied - they wanted to form a scout group in the seaside village, east of Nowra.
That meant building a scout hall.
A community member gifted the land in Greens Road and the community went about raising the money to build a structure.
Building materials were donated, community members volunteered time and come 1995 a new scout hall was officially opened.
Now in 2022, that same community is rallying again - this time to get the facility back.
The scout hall facility has sat vacant, unused for several years, after the local scout group folded, and the community has requested Scouts NSW gift the property back to them to be used for a community hub.
But attempted correspondence has gone unanswered, with the community fearing the organisation wants to sell off the facility and site.
An approach for the facility to be handed back to the community has so far fallen on deaf ears.
Sharon Evans, who was among the driving force to establish the scout hall in Greenwell Point says it's not right and the facility should go back into community ownership.
A petition calling for the building to be returned to the community is being circulated, a survey of community thoughts undertaken on the Greenwell Point Notice Board Facebook page and a group of concerned residents have gathered at the site to show their support.
More than 20 locals, including residents, community group members, businesspeople and long-time residents, some of whom were part of the original project, gathered to show their support.
A community group has been formed and has registered the name Greenwell Point Village Hub.
"The land was gifted, the community raised the money and then built the hall, it should come back to the community," Mrs Evans said.
"It's just sitting there unused - doing nothing - the community could utilise it.
"It has the potential to be so many things - a community hub - that could really benefit the community. It could become a generational space.
"It could provide unlimited opportunities for the community as a whole."
She said during the COVID-19 lockdown the area became terribly overgrown and a neighbour started having trouble with snakes coming into his property.
"We approached scouts and inquired what they were doing with the property and would they consider giving it back to the community."
Mrs Evans said the building could be used for various things such as a morning coffee drop in spot, for a mothers' group, for craft or cooking classes for kids in school holidays, for community gathering, meetings, events, even party hire.
"The uses are endless - we often hear the oysters farmers etc need meeting places. It could be an op shop, a book swap or could even possibly open itself up for visiting outreach health services," she said.
"Something or somewhere to keep the community bound together. Give residents something or somewhere to go.
"Unlimited opportunities for the community as a whole.
"We have an aging community, many of whom now don't drive and public transport can be problematic and they can't often get into town.
"This could be used as somewhere they can simply walk to and drop in each day.
"Likewise, it could also be somewhere for the kids of the village to go and have a space."
Mrs Evans said the community was in desperate need of such a facility that was free to use.
"The only other gathering areas in town are at the pub or club or the RSL Hall, which has to be hired," she said.
"And after everything the community did to get this facility, it only seems fair it should be gifted back."
The land was originally donated by local resident, the late Doug Griffin, who told his family he worded it wrong when donating the land, as his wish would have been for it to return to the community.
Mrs Evans said the family still lives in the village and would love to see the property returned for community use.
"We did so much to get the facility, as a community we held three massive trivia nights hosted by 2ST's Graeme Day, we held numerous events, even car washes and overall we raised more than $20,000. We got the building materials donated and many residents supplied the voluntary building labour."
Among those who gathered at the site was Jayne Lord with her two and a half year old daughter Florence.
Jayne's father Peter Chaffey was among the many volunteers who helped build the hall.
"Dad did what you did for your community and got involved," she said.
"When I was growing up most of the adults who helped with the building were parents of kids I went to school with. They just all pitched in and helped
"That's what a community does."
Scouts NSW has been contacted for comment.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
