South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Greenwell Point residents call for scout hall, financed and built by community, to be returned

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:36am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BATTLE: A number of Greenwell Point residents are calling for Scouts NSW to return the unused Greenwell Point Scout Hall to the community.

In the early 1990s the Greenwell Point community rallied - they wanted to form a scout group in the seaside village, east of Nowra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.