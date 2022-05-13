South Coast Register
Single lane access now available over Cambewarra Mountain to Kangaroo Valley

Robert Crawford
Robert Crawford
May 13 2022
WORK: Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain has reopened, albeit as a single lane, under traffic control. Transport for NSW and geotechnical specialists recently carried out field investigations to determine sub-surface material layers and foundation conditions. Image: Transport for NSW

Transport for NSW work crews have removed at-risk material from slopes of Cambewarra Mountain, repaired rock fall fences, cleaned-up slip debris, made adjustments to temporary concrete barriers and undertaken maintenance work to restore access over Moss Vale Road into Kangaroo Valley.

