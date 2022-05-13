Transport for NSW work crews have removed at-risk material from slopes of Cambewarra Mountain, repaired rock fall fences, cleaned-up slip debris, made adjustments to temporary concrete barriers and undertaken maintenance work to restore access over Moss Vale Road into Kangaroo Valley.
However, Minister for Regional Road and Transport Sam Farraway said full restoration of the road might take up to two years to complete.
Advertisement
Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain reopened on Thursday (May 12), much to relief of Valley businesses who have suffered during the restricted access, providing motorists access to the Valley from the south east without having to plan around the times of the escort service.
Read more:
Motorists no longer have to plan their trips around the hourly escort times but Moss Vale Road remains under traffic control, with a single lane closure, a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and alternating stop/slow traffic control.
Motorists are advised to plan for up to an extra 10 minutes travel time, to drive to the conditions and to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Mr Farraway said Transport for NSW crews carried out repair work over three nights earlier this week enabling Moss Vale Road to open without the hourly escort service.
"Over the past three months Transport for NSW crews have safely escorted thousands of vehicles in and out of Kangaroo Valley after the road was closed due to extreme weather impacts in March," Mr Farraway said.
"The escort operation allowed the community, visitors and suppliers to continue to access Kangaroo Valley.
"However, we are pleased to be able to take another step forward in opening up the Valley and make access easier for all."
He said Transport for NSW crews removed at-risk material from slopes, repaired rock fall fences, cleaned-up slip debris, made adjustments to temporary concrete barriers and undertaken maintenance work, to allow the road to reopen, albeit under stop/go conditions.
"We are committed to reducing the impacts to the Kangaroo Valley community as essential work is carried out to make the road safe and we will continue to keep the community informed," Mr Farraway said.
Transport for NSW and geotechnical specialists recently carried out field investigations to allow them to undertake this early work.
Further work will need to be done, including detailed planning, design and environmental assessments, however Mr Farraway said "full restoration of the road might take up to two years to complete".
Transport for NSW said the community will be informed by the ongoing development of long-term repair options.
Moss Vale Road at Barrengarry Mountain to the north west of Kangaroo Valley remains closed to motorists while Transport for NSW undertakes emergency repair works following an embankment failure due to extreme weather impacts in March.
Partial connectability between Kangaroo Valley and the Southern Highlands has been restored after the areas were made inaccessible following major landslips cutting off access over Barrengarry Mountain.
Advertisement
A free shuttle bus service is now providing direct access between the Valley and the Southern Highlands while critical slope stability work is carried out at Barrengarry Mountain.
The daily shuttle is an extension of the successful bus service for school children implemented last month, with 44 children and three teachers taking advantage of this service - the timetable and further information can be found in the bus timetable.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.