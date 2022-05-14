These are two big clubs with proud histories, so there will be a bit of emotion.- Luke Manahan
It's a clash seven years in the making and Cronulla Caringbah coach Joe Lichaa is confident his side can topple rivals De La Salle on Saturday.
The contest at Cronulla High field, will mark the first time the Shire heavyweights have faced off in a senior first-grade match since 2015.
A capacity crowd is expected, Cronulla Caringbah to host their rivals before holding a 90th anniversary dinner after the game.
The match is one of two Illawarra League games to proceed this weekend, with Collegians set to host Corrimal on Saturday afternoon.
The fixtures between Dapto and Helensburgh and Thirroul and Wests have been postponed due to wet weather.
All other junior and senior Illawarra Rugby League matches have been washed out.
As a result, all eyes will be on the local derby up north and Lichaa said it's one his team will have no issues getting up for.
"We're all buzzing," Lichaa said. "Our fields are on the sand dunes so they drain really well. They are ready to go for Saturday.
"It's an old rivalry, so we'll do our best to make it a good contest. A lot of the boys know each other from juniors but haven't played each other for a long time in seniors. It will be a good barometer of where we're at."
Such is the nature of rugby league in the Shire, many of the players on both sides have spent their junior years playing against each other in club footy and together in rep football.
Given the gap between opens fixtures, the tensions have been building over the years.
For De La Salle coach Luke Manahan, the key is ensuring his players remain focused on the task at hand and do not get caught up in the emotions of the clash.
"There's been a fair bit of talk around town," Manahan said. "We all grew up playing juniors against them and there's always a big turn out.
"These are two big clubs with proud histories, so there will be a bit of emotion.
"The best thing about my team is there's a mixture of guys who have played for De La for a while but also some new faces.
"The old boys can talk about the history of the clubs and the rivalry and the young boys can help keep a lid on it."
The two teams enter the match from different ends of the spectrum, De La Salle riding high after a win while Cronulla Caringbah fell to Collegians last week.
The Sharks fought hard throughout the contest, leading 16-12 with 15 minutes to play before Collies ran over the top to secure a 30-16 win.
Cronulla Caringbah were dealt a number of injuries in the loss, the side counting to cost during the week.
It's a performance Lichaa was pleased with, but he knows his side must improve if they want to prevail.
"Our focus is on discipline and not getting blokes sent to the sin bin," Lichaa said.
"When we played to our ability we showed we can go with the best team in the competition from the last couple of years. To only get done in the last 15 minutes was a pretty good effort."
De La Salle, on the flip side, are full of confidence following a resounding 34-10 win over Corrimal.
It's a match that was close through 60 minutes before the Shire club pulled away from the Cougars.
Manahan knows his side must build on that performance if they are to topple their rivals on Saturday.
Should they secure a win, it will set the side up for a mammoth few weeks of football against the Illawarra's traditional powers.
"Getting a win is huge for the momentum leading into Dapto then the big one with Thirroul," Manahan said. "Thirroul are probably the benchmark.
"If we can get a bit of momentum and confidence before we play the bigger teams - Collies, Wests, Thirroul - that will be good for morale.
"Also, with the rivalry back it will be good to get a win and have one up on them before we play them again at the end of the season."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
