South Coast Register

Six Group 7 players selected in the 2022 Open Mens Country team

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG REPRESENTATION: Donte Efaraimo (Pictured) is one of six Group 7 players slected to the the Country side. Picture: Anna Warr.

Group 7 Rugby League is home to some seriously good talent, anybody who has caught a game could tell you that much.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.