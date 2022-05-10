Six Group 7 players selected in the 2022 Open Mens Country team

Group 7 Rugby League is home to some seriously good talent, anybody who has caught a game could tell you that much.
That talent is continuing to be recognised as six players from across the competition have been selected in the 2022 Opens Mens Country team.
The team is made up of players from the Men's Country Championships and is the second consecutive year that the event will run.
The athletes from Group 7 selected to this prestigious team include;
The Open Mens Country side will play the City side on Sunday May 15 at Leichardt Oval.
This event is an awesome spotlight for the strength and quality of Group 7 rugby league.
Congratulations to all players selected and we can't wait to see how our South Coast boys perform.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
