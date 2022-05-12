Jamberoo and Warilla blockbuster headlines Group 7 round five

Two of Group 7's strongest sides will face off this weekend in a game that you'll definitely want to pack extra popcorn for.
When the was season cancelled last year, Jamberoo sat in top place sporting a flawless record with Warilla not far behind in fourth.
This season has been no different for these quality clubs.
Both sides have had strong starts to begin 2022, Warilla currently sits in first place with a perfect 3-0 record, punctuated by a 44-10 thrashing of Albion Park in round three.
Jamberoo has shaken off the rust of their opening round loss to Gerringong with sound victories over the Stingrays and Albion Park.
Superoos head coach Jono Dallas said that he's been pleased with the improvements his side has been making week to week.
"We're gradually getting there; its been a pretty slow start for us this year but we've taken small steps forward since we started," he said.
"We know we have a good team and are capable of competing with anyone when we get things right."
Gorillas head coach Troy Grant has said that coming off the COVID-19 lockdown, every game has been a test.
"With how stop and start its been in recent years, every game has been a test for our team, especially as everyone works back into the flow of a full season, but we are definitely looking forward to the challenge of this weekend," he said.
It'll be interesting to see how the sides fare against each other, especially with a number of notable players out on each side.
Warilla will be without two of their most dynamic players in five-eighth Jake Brisbane and half-back Blair Grant, who will both be suiting up for the Open Mens Country team this weekend.
Both play a massive role for the Gorillas and are large catalysts for the teams success, however Grant said there will be no excuses and the team will embody the next man up mentality.
"The two halves who will be coming in for them are both very talented players with plenty of ability, they obviously haven't been in that role this year but we aren't making any excuses," he said.
"We also have Beau Henry coming off his first full game, and he'll slot in somewhere there too and with his ability I have no doubt what he'll bring to the game."
Grant has confirmed that Paul and Tyrone Roberts will slot into the 6 and 7, meanwhile Henry will continue to play at lock.
Jamberoo will most likely be without gun centre Jake Clarke for another game, but that is yet to officially be confirmed.
Dallas said his team has been mainly focused on their own development, saying they aren't in a position to be game planning for any other opponent yet but still noted the strength of the Warilla side.
"Obviously they are three for three on the season, so going across to their home ground is going to be a real test for us," he said.
Grant said he's excited to see how his side will go against Jamberoo, referring to the quality of their core unit.
"You can never go past the Asquith boys and the addition of their other brother, there's always plenty to game plan for with them," he said.
"They have a really strong forward pack, they have a nine who creates a bit for them too, they are solid across the park, definitely a talented side."
"You've got to be on your toes the whole 80 minutes against Jamberoo, you can't let your guard down."
For Jamberoo, it'll be nice to be able to get onto a semi-dry field with the water-logged matches they have been playing recently.
"Our ground against the Stingrays in round two was just about the worst surface I've ever played on. Warilla's ground usually holds up well so we are luckily to be there this weekend in that regard," Dallas said.
It's early days but with the strength of both sides, this match-up is definitely one we could be witnessing come finals time, so to see who comes out on top will be interesting to say the least.
"It'll be great to see where we are at, it's a bit of a yardstick with Jamberoo, it's only the fourth round obviously with plenty of season to go, but it's definitely a match we'd like to chalk up," Grant said.
The Jamberoo Superoos vs Warilla-Lake South Gorillas will kick off at 3:00pm at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
Other weekend matches:
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
