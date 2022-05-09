South Coast Register
Federal Election

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spins up Albatross helicopter fleet expansion, incumbent Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips criticises timing

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 9 2022 - 7:57am, first published 6:30am
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced 13 new Romeo maritime helicopters to be based at HMAS Albatross, costing $2.5 billion. Pictures: Grace Crivellaro.

Local defence and manufacturing jobs are set to get a boost after the prime minister announced a multi-billion dollar helicopter fleet expansion, however Labor's Gilmore candidate has accused him of pork barrelling two weeks out from the election.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

