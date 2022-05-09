South Coast Register
Cambewarra Mountain drilling machines part of Moss Vale Road repair plan

Robert Crawford
Robert Crawford
Updated May 9 2022 - 5:13am, first published 4:00am
REPAIR PLAN: Transport for NSW and geotechnical specialists are drilling Moss Vale Road to determine sub-surface material layers and foundation conditions as part of the ongoing repairs for the road over Cambewarra Mountain which suffered numerous landslips in the recent wet weather event.

Transport for NSW and geotechnical specialists have recently carried out field investigations along Moss Vale Road on Cambewarra Mountain.

