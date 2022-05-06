South Coast Register
Cambewarra Mountain closed nights May 9-11 for natural disaster recovery and maintenance work.

Updated May 6 2022 - 7:45am, first published 5:30am
CLOSURE: Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain will be closed for three nights next week for specialist maintenance work. Photo: Transport for NSW

Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain will be closed for three nights next week for specialist maintenance work, which will allow the needed escort over the mountain due to roadslips to being removed.

