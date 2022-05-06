Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain will be closed for three nights next week for specialist maintenance work, which will allow the needed escort over the mountain due to roadslips to being removed.
Traffic over Cambewarra Mountain has been reduced to a single lane and by escort only for more than a month after a number of landslips were detected following the widespread wet weather that hit the region in February and March.
Advertisement
Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain will be closed in both directions between Barfield Road and Kangaroo Valley Road for three nights between 8pm and 4am from Monday to Wednesday, May 9-11, weather permitting.
The closure will allow for natural disaster recovery and maintenance work to be undertaken.
The road will be closed to all traffic during this time and the current escort arrangement will not be in operation during the work.
Read more:
Light vehicles will be detoured via Kangaroo Valley Road, adding around 15 minutes to travel time.
Vehicles longer than 7.5 metres or heavier than 12 tonnes should delay travel as there is no alternative route for these vehicles during the closure.
From Thursday, May 12 once the work is completed access on Cambewarra Mountain will be restored under single lane closures, reduced speed limits of 40 km/h and alternating stop/slow traffic control.
Motorists should plan for delays of up to 10 minutes.
This will be instead of the current escorted travel, leaving the Cambewarra side of the mountain to Kangaroo Valley on the hour (ie 10am, 11am) and returning from Kangaroo Valley to Nowra on the half-hour (ie 10.30am, 11.30am).
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Access for all heavy and light vehicles to the Southern Highlands remains via the Princes Highway and Picton Road, adding 90 minutes to journey times.
Meanwhile, repair work continues on the northern link for Kangaroo Valley and the Southern Highlands after a major landslip cut off access over Barrengarry Mountain.
Partial connectability between the Valley and the Southern Highlands has been restored with a free shuttle bus service providing direct access between the two locations while critical slope stability work is carried out.
The free morning and afternoon shuttle bus service from Kangaroo Valley over Barrengarry Mountain and is an extension of the successful bus service for school children which has been implemented.
This timetable and further information can be found in the bus timetable.
Transport for NSW crews and a specialist contractor began works on April 11, with crews conducting critical slope stability and restoration at three key areas identified as a safety concern.
Advertisement
But estimates are that work could take up to six months.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
More information about repair work on Moss Vale Road is available at nswroads.work/mossvalerdrepair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.