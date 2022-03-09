Moss Vale Road to reopen under escorted access

news, latest-news,

Moss Vale Road will be conditionally reopened for residents between Kangaroo Valley and Cambewarra Wednesday evening. Transport for NSW escort will operate 24/7 until further notice. They will guide traffic at the departing intersection of Moss Vale Road and Barfield Road, Cambewarra into Kangaroo Valley - on the hour (5pm, 6pm etc). Crews will guide traffic on the departing intersection of Moss Vale Road and Kangaroo Valley Road out of Kangaroo Valley - on the half-hour. A checkpoint is also providing resident-only access between Myra Vale Road, Nowra Road, and 2999 Moss Vale Road. A letter of authority of travel will not be required. Read more: World's whitest sand no more as deluge turns popular South Coast beach red Moss Vale Road at Barrengarry Mountain will be closed for repairs until further notice. It comes as NSW SES announced on Tuesday the township of Kangaroo Valley was left isolated due to multiple landslips on roads in and out of the village. Residents told the South Coast Register they were left without power, with some outside of the valley unable to access their homes. NSW SES said they are also working to bring critical resources into Kangaroo Valley.

