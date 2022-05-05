Federal election pre-polling officially opens on Monday, May 9, giving Gilmore residents two weeks to vote early.
But why should you consider voting early and are you eligible?
To help make sure you don't miss out, we've also rounded up all the pre-polling stations in the area and what dates/times they'll be open.
The 2022 federal election polling day is May 21, when the majority of Australians will visit official polling stations like local schools, churches or town halls to cast their votes.
There are several reasons stated as acceptable by the Australian Electoral Commission which allow you to vote early this federal election.
These include: if you live outside your enrolled electorate; live more than 8km from a polling place; are travelling; if you're unable to leave work on the day; if you're seriously ill, infirm, due to give birth or caring for someone who is; are a patient in hospital; are unable to attend on religious grounds; are in prison serving a sentence of less than three years; or if you are a silent elector.
Finally, a big reason you can claim is if you have a reasonable fear for your safety, which in 2022 can include a fear of contracting COVID-19 in a crowded election day polling place.
Nowra Uniting Church
29 Berry St, Nowra NSW
Worrigee Shopping Village
1/60 Isa Rd, Worrigee NSW
Huskisson Community Centre
17 Dent St, Huskisson NSW
Joyce Wheatley Community Centre
107 Terralong St, Kiama NSW 2533
Ulladulla Civic Centre
81B Princes Hwy, Ulladulla NSW 2539
Batemans Bay Community Centre
2 Museum Pl, Batemans Bay NSW 2536
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
