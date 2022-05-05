The Shoalhaven Homeless Hub is set to get a new home.
The Hub, which has operated in Nowra for the past 23 years, is set to relocate from its current Junction Street premises, to a new location in Plunkett Street.
And a $60,000 funding announcement from the State Government, made on Thursday by Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones, will help in covering the rental costs of the new premises for two years and the service's relocation.
The Hub dropped a bombshell late last year when it revealed it could itself become homeless, with news its current landlord was not going to renew the lease, which was due to expire in January this year.
Negotiations saw the service given a 12-month extension, and it has been searching for an acceptable location in Nowra ever since.
Mrs Maclaren-Jones was in Nowra on Thursday to make the announcement, joined by South Coast MP Shelloey Hancock.
Business Development Manager for Supported Accommodation and Homessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI), which oversees the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub's operation, Gillian Vickers said it is exciting for the service to get a new home.
"Very exciting news," she said.
"The staff are excited and looking forward to moving to our new location.
"Thank you to the Minister for the announcement."
She admitted there was a "huge sigh of relief" when they heard the announcement, which would ensure the vital work of the Hub could continue.
"If we didn't get this funding, simply the Homeless Hub would be homeless," she said.
The funding is on top of the $252,000 provided by the state government to support the service and associated "wrap-around services" for the community.
"We are looking forward to relocating and having a bit more security in our new premises," Ms Vickers said.
"Also thanks to our founding partners, the Department of Communities and Justice."
She said the new location is similar to what the service currently uses.
"It's a similar design of a house, is accessible friendly with a ramp at the front of the building, and room at the rear for clients," she said.
As with any organisation that has been in the one location for a long time, Ms Vickers said moving "would be a big job".
"We have been here 23 years so have a lot of resources and recently had a donation drive come through, so we will be calling for assistance for help to move," she said.
She said it was difficult to find a suitable location, both accessible to clients and close to public transport.
"We've been actively looking for a property since late last year and have been in discussions over the new location for the past couple of months," she said.
Mrs Maclaren-Jones said the funding would allow the relocation of the service to a "new fit for purpose location".
"The funding will support the local community and those people sleeping rough and also at risk of homelessness," she said.
"The government is committed to provide support to organisations like the Hub and this announcement is in addition to the $252,000 we provide to support the wrap-around services to the community."
That funding includes access to a family counselling service, which is also attached to the Hub, as well as other programs and assistance, including things like access to a laundry, bathroom and shower facilities.
Mrs Hancock said relocating the service is "clearly very difficult", but going to a far more centralised location in Nowra would mean much easier access for those finding it difficult to find homes in the area.
"It [difficulty in finding homes] is quite prevalent, not just here but across the state," Mrs Hancock said.
"Any assistance we can get at a state level is appreciated. It is a lot of money to move and relocate and this is good news."
Unfortunately, Ms Vickers said the availability of housing in Nowra is not improving.
"It shows how deep the housing crisis is when the Homeless Hub can't even find a home," she said.
"While we have been able to secure a place, we haven't seen any improvement in terms of the housing space.
"It is harder and harder, there has been no improvement in the affordable housing space."
The Shoalhaven Homeless Hub is hoping to move into its new premises in June.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
