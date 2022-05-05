There will be changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry, between Illaroo Road and Bolong Road this weekend while work is carried out on the $342 million Nowra bridge project.
A section of the northbound Princes Highway between Illaroo and Bolong roads will be temporarily closed from 7pm on Saturday (May 7) to carry out concrete pours on Bomaderry Creek bridge.
The work will see the next section of the concrete deck slab on the northbound side of the highway, where the old footpath was removed, laid.
All highway traffic will be diverted onto the southbound carriageway with one lane in each direction.
This will also move vehicles away from the freshly poured concrete to reduce load and vibrations on the concrete until it gains sufficient strength overnight.
All lanes will re-open at 9am on Sunday, May 8.
During these lane closures, a reduced speed of 40 km/h will be in place, allowing Transport for NSW to create a safe work area while carrying out works on the Bomaderry Creek bridge.
The speed restriction will also remain in place when lanes reopen and will continue to be in place until 7am on Monday, May 9, to further reduce vibration loads on the new concrete.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of traffic control and road signage.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
