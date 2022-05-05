Alex Parker-Newlyn and Emily Nield were thrilled to celebrate Nowra's new headspace centre on Thursday.
The pair are members of headspace's Youth Reference Group and consulted closely with young people and their families to design the space.
Alex, who knows firsthand how valuable the service is, said it was "empowering" to see young people's input into the building's layout.
"headspace has helped me through the years, I've struggled with mental health for a long time," he said.
"So it's great having input from us young people on the design ... even down to the blueprints on where do we want rooms and what we want rooms used for.
"It's really empowering for young people to see their voice being used."
headspace Nowra was relocated to a bigger premises at 96 Kinghorne Street at the start of the year to meet the region's growing demand in youth mental health services.
The addition of a supervising clinical lead means headspace Nowra can welcome six student training placements in 2022.
"We thought it would be a while until we were at capacity," Alex said. "But we've been told that thanks to student placements, that there are certain days where we're already at capacity for staff."
The bigger site also means more dynamic support for young people, Alex said, and offers a more accessible and inclusive environment.
"The centre is almost twice of the size of our previous premises," he said. "The increased space has allowed for more consult rooms, which leads to more staff to help more young people in the Shoalhaven.
"We're excited to be in a more centralised location, which is easier to access using public transport.
"The space has allowed for inclusive changes, such as all-gender bathrooms, new artwork and a larger waiting room."
The building also includes two large group spaces, a GP room and eight other consult rooms, as well as meeting rooms, office space and amenities.
NSW Senator Hollie Hughes, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Grand Pacific Health's chief executive Adam Phillips were among those who attended the celebration, which kicked off with a smoking ceremony led by Michael Robinson and Matt Simms.
"headspace has played such an important role, even through the through the most turbulent times," Mrs Phillips said.
"I speak to local families and they are just indebted to have this service locally."
South Eastern NSW primary health network Coodrinare worked with Grand Pacific Health to secure funding of $495,000 for the site's relocation through the government's Youth Mental Health: headspace Demand Management and Enhancement Program.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
