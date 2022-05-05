South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

'It's really empowering': Young people take the lead in designing Nowra's new headspace

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 5 2022 - 7:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW DIGS: Shoalhaven Youth Reference Group members Alex Parker-Newlyn and Emily Nield at Headspace Nowra's new centre. Picture: Grace Crivellaro.

Alex Parker-Newlyn and Emily Nield were thrilled to celebrate Nowra's new headspace centre on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.