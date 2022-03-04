news, latest-news,

Faced with six weeks to find a premises in the lead up to Christmas last year, the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub has now officially signed a lease for another 12 months at its Junction Street building. "Having six weeks notice during our busiest time was frightening, terrifying," said Lesley Labka, the manager of Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI). "I'm so pleased we have another 12 months." Read more: Shoalhaven Homeless Hub could soon find itself homeless The lease, signed last week, will buy more time for the homeless hub managers to find another suitable premises for their inundated service. Ms Labka is disappointed - but also relieved and grateful - and said it will also give staff more time to advocate for sufficient funding as the gravity of the Shoalhaven's housing crisis worsens. "I was hopeful we were actually going to get a three year lease and get on with our lives," she said. "In that regard, I'm disappointed because the hub is perfect for us. But I am optimistic this has highlighted the need for sufficient funding in order to maintain what is an important service going forward. "It gives us enough time to put up a business case to the funding bodies to make sure that we have sufficient funding to afford market rent." Read more: 'There just aren't any options left': Shoalhaven homeless crisis worsens The walk-in centre has operated out of a rented premises in Junction Street, Nowra for more than 20 years. Ms Labka described it as the ideal location as its accessible for clients and has enough room to operate a range of drop in services like Centrelink and Legal Aid. It's also located close to other services sought out by clients, like Southern Cross Housing. "The house model works really well for us because we want it to be comfortable and inviting," said Ms Labka. "We need shower facilities and laundry facilities. People who are without a hot shower and need to wash their clothes come to the hub. Read more: Nowra foster carer on housing wait list for six months as rental prices soar "We also need kitchen facilities. We provide food for people every day when they come and use our service. "We need at least five bedrooms so people can use computers and look up properties and get the help they need to make phone calls. "We hope to find something like it in the future." The hub is inundated with 50 new clients per month, and up to 70 clients a day. In the last financial, year the service helped 536 clients, a 128 per cent increase over its funded target. Ms Labka extended gratitude to the Shoalhaven community who supported the hubs plight last year. "A massive thanks to those members of the public who rallied behind what we were going through and gave us support," she said. "We are desperate for food donations, especially with the weather. If anybody out there feels like they have food that's in date we would we would also be grateful for that as well." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/0def2894-cced-49ef-a6c0-b495799caeb4.jpg/r0_20_837_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg