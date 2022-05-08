South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

13 new choppers, plus $360 million for upgrades: Government to expand fleet at Nowra's HMAS Albatross

May 8 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW FLEET: The federal government has announced it will spend over $2.5 billion acquiring 13 new MH-60R Romeo helicopters for HMAS Albatross.

HMAS Albatross will receive a brand new fleet of MH-60R Romeo helicopters, as part of Australia's next defence expansion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.