South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Adam Newbold and Candice Bernhard fined $10,000 over Jervis Bay dog attack that led to the death of 90-year-old woman

Updated May 9 2022 - 5:13am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dog owners fined $10,000 and banned from owning dogs for five years over Jervis Bay attack

The owners of three dogs that attacked a number of people on a popular Jervis Bay beach in 2020, resulting in the death of 90-year-old woman, have been fined a combined $10,000 and banned from owning dogs for five years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.