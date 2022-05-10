South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Prime Minister Scott Morrison rules out Jervis Bay as a possible nuclear subs base, but Greens' Gilmore candidate remains in doubt

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:05am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUBS BASE: Greens' Gilmore candidate Carmel McCallum believes the Coalition could still choose Jervis Bay as a nuclear submarine base - even after Prime Minister Scott Morrison ruled it out during a visit to the electorate on Monday. Pictures: (left) supplied; (right) Grace Crivellaro.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out Jervis Bay as a possible nuclear submarine base, but Greens' Gilmore candidate remains in doubt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.