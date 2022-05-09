Current and former Australian servicemen and servicewomen and their families in the Shoalhaven have received a boost with the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group and Lockheed Martin Australia announcing a three-year funding deal.
The backing will see support continue for the health and wellbeing of current former servicemen and women.
Formed in 2018, the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group (KPVCVBG), is dedicated to delivering a range of initiatives that assist veterans and their families to re-establish social connections within the community to reduce the impact of mental health issues.
The joint sponsorship has been established with a $30,000 endowment by Lockheed Martin Australia, providing $10,000 grants over three years, to help support and sustain vital social inclusion, health and fitness activities for veterans.
KPVCVBG chairman, Rick Meehan welcomed the sponsorship contribution from Lockheed Martin Australia.
"Based in Nowra, a defence town since 1915, our primary goal is to reach as many veterans as possible," Mr Meehan said.
"We organise social activities from barbecues, breakfasts, exercise, dinners and more to ensure our veterans remain connected, which helps improve veterans' wellbeing and recovery from issues such as post-traumatic stress and depression."
The KPVCVBG leads a twice weekly Walk to Talk program, undertakes Veterans Health Week activities, Veterans Lawn Bowls, Vitamins 4 Veterans and the Veterans Surf Project, that sees veterans and families enjoy the Shoalhaven's beaches while learning how to surf free of charge.
The group is partnering with the University of Western Sydney to study the clinical benefits of surfing on veterans' mind, body and spirit with a vision to nationalise the program.
"Over the last 12 months of the surf program alone, we committed ourselves with the goal of 560 attendances but have reached over 1556 (including 240 family members)," Mr Meehan said.
"The program has delivered more than 135 sessions and had 119 new veterans sign up to the program.
"A number of those veterans have turned their lives around and have bounced back from severe depression."
The KPVCVBG is a fully formed association and Ex-Service Organisation and a registered charity under the Australian Charities and Not for Profit Commission.
The group's youngest members are in the early 40 age bracket with the eldest member aged 92, with members coming from all three services with an extensive amount of military experience.
Mr Meehan said the core of programs "concentrate on social connectedness, health, fitness, nature and are family based to unite our veterans and expand camaraderie".
"Many of our veterans who come to us now say 'before this program I was existing, now I'm living'.
"Lockheed Martin Australia's support is greatly welcomed and it will enable our group to sustain and increase our programs to continue serving those who have served our country."
He said the group's programs were "expanding weekly due to the ever changing and new initiatives" it comes up with.
"This has without a doubt increased the number of families that we support as we proudly acknowledge our own name as a group but more importantly that we carry on the legacy of Australia's highest and most decorated veteran Keith Payne VC AM," Mr Meehan said.
Lockheed Martin Australia Chief Executive Warren McDonald said the company is "honoured to support the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group".
"Ex-Australian Defence Force personnel make up a large part of our Sikorsky Australian workforce in Nowra and we can see the direct impact these programs have on the health of the local veteran and ex-service community and their families," Mr McDonald said.
Lockheed Martin Australia, headquartered in Canberra, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corporation and employs more than 1200 people in Australia working on a wide range of major programs spanning the aerospace, defence and civil sectors.
