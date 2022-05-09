South Coast Register
Lockheed Martin Australia backs Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group's efforts

Updated May 10 2022 - 5:26am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:30pm
SKY'S THE LIMIT: Keith Payne VC (centre) with Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group vice-chairman Fred Campbell, KPVCVBG chairman Rick Meehan, Lockheed Martin Australia Chief Executive Warren McDonald and Lockheed Martin Australia business development manager Blaire Drinkwater.

Current and former Australian servicemen and servicewomen and their families in the Shoalhaven have received a boost with the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group and Lockheed Martin Australia announcing a three-year funding deal.

