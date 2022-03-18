news, latest-news,

Port Kembla has been touted as the preferred location for a future base for Australia's nuclear-powered submarine fleet, but there are mixed feelings about it will mean for the Shoalhaven. Some believe the $10 million investment into the submarine base at Port Kembla would flow onto the Shoalhaven, others believe it would place a dangerous target on the whole South Coast. The government is considering the location - with Brisbane and Newcastle the other proposed bases - for submarines that Australia would acquire from either the UK or US under the AUKUS agreement. Read more: Shoalhaven coastlines in need of emergency resilience funds: council The topic was quickly shut down at Shoalhaven council's meeting on Monday, after councillor Paul Ell attempted to push an emergency motion calling on council to add its weight behind the Port Kembla push. As part of the motion, Cr Ells stated the base "will create exciting opportunities for the Shoalhaven's defence industry to be involved in the ongoing development of high-tech capability for Australia's defence capacity". It failed to gain support, with Labor and Greens councillors not allowing it to proceed. In a visit to Nowra last Thursday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said the base would boost jobs and industry in the Shoalhaven - especially since the government announced to grow Australian Defence Force personnel to 80,000 by 2040. "In places that have bases like HMAS Albatross and Creswell, this is ongoing and continuous investment both in the members of the ADF and of the facilities themselves," Ms Payne told the South Coast Register. Read more: Hit by one disaster after another, Kangaroo Valley waits for answers Liberal candidate for Gilmore Andrew Constance echoed Ms Payne's sentiments and added the subs base would "turbocharge" the Shoalhaven's defence manufacturing. "A $10 million investment at Wollongong will flow through to the Shoalhaven," Mr Constance said. "It's a decision that shouldn't be rushed ... but it will have enormous benefit ... it would see the growth of defense and advanced manufacturing in the Shoalhaven." Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said she supports growing the local defence industry and confirmed Labor is "in firm support" of the AUKUS agreement and the procuring of nuclear-powered submarines. But Mrs Phillips questioned the timing of the federal government's announcement. "At this stage there has been absolutely no briefing regarding nuclear submarine locations. It's actually an announcement to make an announcement in 2023 that won't be feasible for more than a decade after that," Mrs Phillips said. "Disappointingly, the timing of the announcement to make an announcement, is another distraction and masks the many serious issues people and businesses are facing locally, including bushfire and flood recovery, fixing our roads, disaster mitigation." Greens Gilmore candidate Carmel McCallum believed Jervis Bay could be on the cards as a base, rather than Port Kembla. "None of the three options was favoured by the Navy in its 2011 review," Mrs McCallum said. "Port Kembla is too small and was eliminated very early. "Sydney was the preferred option and sites in Jervis Bay were options two and three. "Gilmore is not up for grabs for a desperate government which dances to the tunes of the nuclear and fossil fuel industries, or a representative that doesn't care about the beautiful environment of Jervis Bay." Read more: Nowra's David Allsop hits childhood goal of 8000 flying hours Others fiercely oppose the subs base and believe it would place a dangerous target not just on Port Kembla, but the whole South Coast. Arthur Rorris, secretary of the South Coast Labour Council, said local defence jobs should be supported through other measures. "What we desperately need are investments in advanced steel and manufacturing to support jobs and our conventional Australian fleet, such as in Albatross and Creswell," Mr Rorris said. "What we don't need in these uncertain and dangerous times is a nuclear target on our backs that comes with hosting foreign first strike and nuclear armed subs. "Let's me be clear, that is the risk." No decision on the final location of the subs base is expected to be made until after the federal election, but initial work is slated to be completed by the end of next year. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

