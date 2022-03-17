newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Shoalhaven City Council will push for a share in $50 million to build the resilience of coastlines after the east coast low battered the region. South Coast beaches suffered storm surges and coastal inundation last week, with many in dire states prior to the extreme weather. The federal government recently announced $50 million from the Emergency Response Fund (ERF) to protect communities from the effects of natural disaster. The new Coastal and Estuarine Risk Mitigation program will fund projects that reduce impacts of natural disasters and coastal hazards, including building seawalls and storm surge barriers. Read more: Council's controversial tree policy brought back under spotlight A notice of motion to ensure council pushes the state government for these funds was put forward by councillor Serena Copley, and was passed unanimously at Monday's council meeting. "Given what's happened around the east coast ... there are going to be huge applications for these funds," Cr Copley said. "I would like to strongly suggest that the Shoalhaven is deserving of those funds. Any money coming in to deal with issues arising from climate change would be a benefit to the city." Cr Copley added coastal management programs already underway, including at Shoalhaven Heads, would be significantly assisted by an injection of funds. Shoalhaven City Council CEO Stephen Dunshea said council staff are working with "vigour" to pursue emergency response funds. "We've had staff working night and day on grant applications, even before the bushfires started ... but rest assured, our grants officer is all over this ... we will do everything we can to take advantage of whatever we can get," Mr Dunshea said. The federal government's program will fund mitigation projects, as well as nature-based solutions, including protecting coastal wetland ecosystems to reduce risk of inundation and shoreline erosion. Applications for the funds will open in March. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/e9e4873b-3ab5-4569-bb24-b1ca83e10123.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg