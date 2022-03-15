news, latest-news,

Kangaroo Valley businesses have suffered another blow after last week's torrential downpour left a trail of destruction on main access roads. Multiple landslides caused significant damage and blocked roads in and out of the valley, which left the community isolated. Escorted access has since been regained through Moss Vale Road. Read more: Nuclear submarine debate sinks like a stone at Shoalhaven council However, residents may be waiting up to three months to access roads over Barrengarry Mountain to the Southern Highlands, according to Kiama MP Gareth Ward. "The latest assessment I have in respect of Barrengarry is three months ... there is a degree of optimism that there may be opportunities for smaller vehicles to get through that section earlier," Mr Ward said. Natalie Harker, treasurer of the Kangaroo Valley Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, said businesses and tourism operators have already felt the pinch. The streets are quieter, accommodation bookings are being cancelled, and two major events expected to draw in crowds have been postponed. Arts festival Sculpture in the Valley and food trail Highland Valley Forage were called off on Monday, with no new date set due to uncertainty around completion of road repairs. "That's a lot of work that now can't go ahead, twice because of COVID," Natalie said. "We all understand safety and resources are stretched across the entire state right now ... but it's just been a lot for the businesses, tourism and agriculture trades here. "A lot of our artists and visitors are from the Southern Highlands. And at the moment, it's a two hour trip for them to join us. "Hopefully we will get something more official about the timeline for the Southern Highlands being closed off." Read more: Hundreds impacted, flood cleanup at St Georges Basin, Sussex Inlet continues Mr Ward said he is briefed daily by Transport for NSW and added he will continue to monitor progress of the repairs. He encouraged Shoalhaven residents to visit the village as business owners are waiting with open arms. "I think there's a feeling that everything's shut down in kangaroo Valley and that's not true. Businesses are open, they want people to come and support them," Mr Ward said. "I'd encourage people across the Shoalhaven, if you're looking for a place to go for a cup of coffee, or to have a shop, go to the Kangaroo Valley." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/ac1fb5ee-99d5-4927-b2aa-6f320d31a918.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg