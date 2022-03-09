newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kangaroo Valley may be isolated for "several days" after multiple landslips at Cambewarra Mountain, leaving residents without power and access to their homes. NSW State Emergency Service (SES) confirmed Transport for NSW's priority is to clear the landslips as soon as possible, which may take days before roads in and out of Kangaroo Valley are reopened. Extreme weather caused the initial landslip at Moss Vale Road on Monday, February 28. The road stretching from Cambewarra to Fitzroy Falls is closed to all traffic, with Kangaroo Valley Road and Jamberoo Mountain also closed. Read more: Flood peaks in Basin communities, levels set to drop today Longtime Kangaroo Valley resident, Rob Small, has been living in Sydney for the past two years while his home that was lost to the Black Summer bushfires is being rebuilt. The torrential downpour has slowed the rebuild, and Rob anxiously awaits to assess the damage when he is able to regain access to his Kangaroo Valley home. "I was down there last weekend and my entire access road had been washed down the hill," he said. "There's always a fear after fires that trees that died, but didn't fall down, are now destabilized because of the wet soil. "I don't know if there are trees down or further damage to roads until I get down there myself. I have seen storms before but nothing quite like this." Read more: Two border collies rescued from Sanctuary Point floodwaters on a surfboard Meantime, residents in the valley have told the South Coast Register they are without postal service and rubbish collection. Natalie Harker, treasurer of the Kangaroo Valley Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, added that most businesses are closed and many have been impacted by power outages, with providers unable to access the village to mend the issue. "For two weeks we've had continuous power outages, the entire NBN network is down across Kangaroo Valley," she said. "Telstra and Optus are not able to get here to fix the internet. There are a lot of people at the local Thai restaurant which has kindly opened their doors for people to use their Wi-Fi." NSW SES deputy incident control officer Jeff Butler said crews are working to move critical resources to residents by Wednesday afternoon. "The isolation and supply for Kangaroo Valley is very high on our list of priorities," he said. "We're working with stores within Kangaroo Valley to get an indication of what resources are needed. Then we'll look at trying to get some essential services and resources, like bread, milk and medications, moved there later today." Mr Butler assured the local store will remain stocked with resources. Read more: World's whitest sand no more as deluge turns popular beach red Natalie said the community are "constantly checking up on one another" and added "the sooner we can get the roads fixed, the better everyone will be". Rob called for more action on climate change mitigation to prevent further disaster from hitting the area. "We need investment in mitigation programs before bushfires or floods happen again, and the infrastructure you need to deal with that, which would encompass roads and the drainage of roads," he said. "It's disappointing that there isn't a vision that is caring for our planet." The multiple landslips have caused significant road damages in and out of Kangaroo Valley. At this stage, the cost of road repairs across the Shoalhaven is expected to be in the millions. A Transport for NSW spokesperson said crews are assessing the impacts on Moss Vale Road between Kangaroo Valley and Cambewarra. "The estimated timeframe for reopening the road is still being determined," they said. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/09e071aa-cc80-48ec-98b6-9096f9a22a12.jpeg/r0_139_2736_1685_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg