After a huge weekend of cricket, a number of Shoalhaven junior cricket stars were recognised for their outstanding seasons. Following the conclusion of the junior grand finals yesterday, the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association junior presentation was held at the Shoalhaven Greyhound Racing Club. READ MORE: On top of the presentation of the grand final winners, a number of individual major awards were also presented. For the second straight year Berry-Shoalhaven Heads' Jackson Ingram was awarded the Junior Player of the Year as well as the Junior Representative Player of the Year. The latter award came as a result of his excellent results at higher cricket levels, including a season highlight of scoring a hundred in the under 16's Bradman Cup. Ingram this season took 370 runs at 61.67 as well as 11 wickets at 11.45 and five catches, proving to be a true all rounder and being recognised as such. Ingram also represented St George Cricket in the U/16 Greenshield. The team went undefeated with Ingram hitting the winning runs in their final game. He went 27 from 18 with the bat and took 3/39 to seal the deal for his squad. Ingram continues to show significant skill on the field and along with his own drive and love for the sport, his journey is only just beginning. This award was presented to Batemans Bay CC's Georgia Lovegrove for her efforts and skill in the Under 15's girl representative team. She was also recognised for her strong performance in the Greater Illawarra under 15's side. Lovegrove scored 136 runs at 19.4, along with five wickets at 16.4 along with a total of two catches on the season. Lovegrove is doing great things for the sport within the region and we are excited to continue to witness her success. This honour was awarded to Owen Wilson from the Bay and Basin CC. David Morris was presented with the Volunteer of the Year award. Mr Morris is the chairman of the local representative committee and has worked tirelessly throughout the season to help push the game forward through uncertain times while undertaking a variety of different jobs. Brad Ingram was recognised for his significant contribution to Shoalhaven representative cricket. Mr Ingram has assisted the rep committee throughout the season while also successfully coaching numerous rep teams for a number of years. He has also been involved in the most recent under 12's winter program. Congratulations to all those involved in another fantastic season Shoalhaven Cricket, the community is keen to see what the future holds for our young cricket stars.

