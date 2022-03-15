Grand Finals a showcase of the Shoalhaven's immense cricket talent

news, latest-news,

The weekend saw a number of intense matches played across the Shoalhaven as the juniors faced off in their most important matches of the season. Here is a rundown of all the matches and results you need to know about. READ MORE: Congratulations to all teams and players for battling through a season of adversity. Bomaderry Velodrome saw history made on Sunday as the first ever all girls stage 1 all stars game was played. This moment of history for the Shoalhaven was a major event and an even better match as the Berry Queen Bees took on the Shoalhaven Pink Flamingos. The match was well played on both sides however the Queen Bees were too much for the Pink Flamingos, taking home the historic win 198-108. The player of the match was awarded to Aurora Boatswain. Norths elected to bat after winning the toss to start the match at Zealand Oval. The team initially started slow being 5/61 after the first 18 overs, and it looked like the match could be anyone's to take. Ben Morris (19) and Beau Lynch (27) proved to be the difference makers for their team however combining for a partnership of 40 runs, which ended up be the match winning difference. Morris was dismissed in the last over of their innings to finish with 6/107. Seb Ball took charge for the bowlers of Basin with 1/6 followed by Archie Wilson and Lucas Tooley both with 1/8. Bay and Basin put up a competitive fight but the hill proved too much to climb as they ended up all out for 72 runs in the 26th over. Jethro Snelling 18 runs led the way for Bay and Basin, with Rohan Bevan and Tom Allen being the only other players able to crack double digits. Norths bowled very strongly with Max Barbouttis 3/13 and Harden Patel 3/15 delivering the biggest punch. It was a full team effort though as they were closely followed by Sam Neri and Player of the Match Beau Lynch who both notched two wickets. Congratulation to North Nowra - Cambewarra who are the Stage 3A Premiers. The season was one of domination for Bomaderry as they finished at the top of the ladder, heading into their grand final you could feel the team exude confidence. The grand final which took place at Vincentia Sporting Complex saw the Bomaderry side choose to bat after winning the toss. The side initially got off to a slow start losing a wicket in the first over, however it was the exceptional batting of Callum Moore (16) not out and Brodee Green (39) not out which propelled Bomaderry to finish all out in the 22nd over for 103 runs. Green was exceptional with six fours and one six, showcasing all of his skills with the bat. Hayden Webber was a standout for Sussex with the ball going 3/8 while Sam McNeill, Kaleb Jeffery, Riley Rosengrave and Franklin Walker all secured one wicket each. Sussex biggest downfall came behind the bat, as they were all out in the 12th over for 26 runs, Lucas Page with six runs, led the side. Clayton Whiby, Anna Duncan, and Natasha Evans were all strong with the ball, managing two wickets each. Bomaderry walked as the Stage 2 Premiers capping off their fantastic season. Sam McNeill from Sussex Inlet was awarded with Player of the Match. After winning the toss Ulladulla sent their opposition Bay and Basin in to bat, to begin what would be a competitive grand final affair. Bay and Basin's opening partnership of Finlay Brown and Caleb McClennan started off strongly combining for a total of 33 runs with 13 and 20 scored respectively. Jesse Waters top scored however, showcasing his strong skills with the bat securing 32 runs not out. At the end of their 30 over, Bay and Basin posted a strong total of 6/111. Makayla McFadden was the strongest with the ball for Ulladulla going 3/21. Cameron Davies, Will Kingston and Lachlan Barry all took one wicket each for the Ulladulla side. While Ulladulla looked to be in trouble as they lost a wicket in the second over. Archie Stephen (21) an Lachlan Barry (37) proved to be the dynamic duo Ulladulla was looking for. Closely followed by another strong partnership of 41 runs between Barry and Deklan Barford. Will Kingston (14) not out, hit the winning runs on the last balls of the second last over of the match, securing Ulladulla the grand final victory. For Bay and Basin Jye Apperly, Arlo Brown, Caleb McLennan and Jesse Walters all took one wicket each. Lachlan Barry was awarded with player of the match.

