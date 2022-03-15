newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After an array of obstacles getting in the way, the South Coast Open returned with a bang. It has been eight years since the last South Coast Open was run with last weekend's being touted as the "biggest and best" the region has seen. READ MORE: Athletes from around Australia made their way to Nowra to take part in the grand event, which showcased some of the best Taekwondo talent the country has to offer. For Seventh Dan Head Instructor and event organiser Dale Bryce, the weekend could not have gone any better. "Those who attended the event from around the country are saying it was one of the best events they have ever been to in Australia," Mr Bryce said. The event saw over 700 people come through the doors of the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre over the weekend. "It was an enormous team effort...we certainly had our challenges leading into the event with COVID and the extreme weather but the many hours of planning came together to bring the Australian Taekwondo community together here in the Shoalhaven," Mr Bryce said. Mr Bryce felt luck was on his side with the weather, as it stopped raining just as they were packing the trucks to set up the venue. They had one team pull out the day before the event as a result of the severe weather which meant Mr Bryce had to completely redo the draw last minute, but besides that everything came together without a hitch. The event saw a number of incredible performances, with Eclipse athlete Pich-chapha Tanakitcharoenpat taking home Gold and the Most Oustanding Senior Poomsae. Tanakitcharoenpat was on the Thai National Team and has medalled twice at the World Championships. She competed and won her division in the South Coast Open beating the current Australian Team member, showcasing her immense skill in the sport. Eclipse athlete Carter Turner also put forth a mammoth effort in the open. Turner competed in all facets of the event over the weekend, where he secured a big medal tally of four Gold, one Silver, one Bronze and was awarded with the Most Outstanding Junior Poomsae Athlete. Overall the Eclipse team under the expert guide of Head Coach Tim Parkes brought home 25 Gold Medals, 21 Silver Medals, seven Bronze Medals plus two Most Outstanding Athlete trophies. While the event's success was a monumental achievement, Mr Bryce said that seeing the Taekwondo community come together was the highlight of the event. "The most amazing thing was the culture at the event & the taekwondo community coming together." "When you create something that has an impact you can feel not only at the event but in the days and weeks to follow it truly is a humbling feeling & you know you have created something special," he said. "The sportsmanship shown on and off the mat was exceptional and the memories that were created are priceless." For the Eclipse team it is now back to training as they prepare for the Postponed 2021 Nationals that will be held in Brisbane in April, with the group taking a team of 10 to represent the club. "We have had a debrief from the weekend and know a few things we can do better next year to bring an even better event to the Australian Taekwondo Community for the 2023 South Coast Open which is set to be even bigger next year." For more information on Eclipse Taekwondo you can visit https://eclipsetkd.com.au or call Dale on 0418488016.

