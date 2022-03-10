newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Off the back of another resounding accomplishment, the Shoalhaven Rugby Club are riding a high as they inch closer to their season start. Shoalhaven defeated La Perouse, 17-6, a fortnight ago to claim their third straight win at the Kiama Sevens tournament. READ MORE: "Three years in a row is pretty exciting to say the least," Chairman of the Club, Doug Rattey said. "I don't know of many other clubs that have pulled off something like that." "It was a very proud moment for the boys and it was a testament to their hard work," he said. The team had been itching to get back on the field and showcase their skills according to Mr Rattey. Coming off a shortened season as a result of COVID, they felt their accomplishments had been robbed from them. Starting last season undefeated with a perfect 11-0 record, they look poised to hold the premiership title before the mean hand of the coronavirus came and swooped those dreams away. "They were 11 wins from 11 starts in the regular season before everything shut down, which was a real blow for the boys," Mr Rattey said. "We were tracking along so well. We beat Avondale last year on our home ground which hadn't happened in 10 years, everything was just leading to us holding that trophy over our heads." The group entered into the rugby sevens tournament with a chip on their shoulder, feeling robbed after the hard work they had put in. "They were so full of confidence heading into this and they just wanted to get back on the field and show their stuff," Mr Rattey said. As they head into the 2022 season the team looks poised to make a massive run yet again and finally claim that illustrious trophy that has eluded them. The group has been training since January, and Mr Rattey says their chemistry as a team really is magical. "They are really pulling together as a unit, having Will Miller as a coach and Paul Connors as the director of coaching has only further helped make the group as cohesive as they are," he said. Making improvements in the props and getting the scrum in good order has only made the team more dangerous. "Getting that set piece going in the scrums and in the line outs just lifted the rest of the team as a whole," he said. "At the moment the boys, they've got a really high skill level and they are just going to continue to improve." Mr Rattey feels the strength of the team in recent years has been a result of the growing reputation of the Shoalhaven Rugby Club. He stated that the club is more united than ever and continues to grow into the giant family organisation that has always been envisioned. "The players and committee are definitely more united...They are just one giant family. After the game we used to have about 10-20 in the club house, now it's everyone, even the opposition," he said. "It's such a diverse range of people that make up the club and we all come together for the love of footy and hang out as if we've been mates for 100 years." The club has won Club of the Year at the Illawarra Awards for the last three years and look poised to continue to build their reach and reputation into the coming years.

