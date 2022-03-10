newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nowra Bomaderry Meals on Wheels (MOW) has been working to help make the lives of the local State Emergency Service (SES) workers a little easier. Recently the local MOW group prepared lunches for 80 local volunteers from the SES, Rural Fire Service, NSW Police, NSW Fire and Rescue, Marine Rescue and Surf Life Saving who have been working tirelessly to assist those in the recent floods. READ MORE: "Volunteers from Meals on Wheels have been in awe of the work of local Emergency Service personnel and we wanted to show our appreciation for the countless hours many have put in to assisting those in need across the Shoalhaven," Service Manager for Nowra Bomaderry MOW Luke Sikora said. Mr Sikora said that it was a small way for them to show gratitude and say thank you for all the work they had done for the community. "We understand the work local Emergency Service workers, particularly the SES, have put in to ensure the safety of local residents who have been impacted by recent floods," he said. "The Shoalhaven community comes together in a crisis and Meals on Wheels is proud to support our Emergency Service workers who give so much." Shoalhaven MOW Head Chef Shelly Walker deserves supreme recognition for working tirelessly to prepare the 80 handmade lunches that were provided. "She truly is a gem," Mr Sikora said. "Meals on Wheels are more than just a meal and we are proud to be part of the Shoalhaven community," he said. Mr Sikora has said that the Nowra Bomaderry MOW group will continue to support local emergency personnel at the West Nowra Command Centre by supplying lunches for the rest of the week. If you would like to learn more about MOW or volunteer, you can call their office on 4422 5111.

