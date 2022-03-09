newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There has been a changing of the guard at HMAS Creswell with Commanding Officer, Captain Warren Bairstow, handing over command of the Jervis Bay base. Captain Bairstow will retire after 41 year's service to the Royal Australian Navy, however he will still undertake reservist duties. His position at Creswell has been taken by Captain Dugald Clelland CSC. Captain Bairstow said his three years in command of Creswell was "amazing". "So much has happened in navy over those three years and in particular the last year," he said. "It was the culmination of a very eventful period, it has not just been about COVID, but we have seen a huge increase in new officer entry and sailor entry training numbers, and they will continue to grow. "I've had a great time in the navy and the navy owes me nothing - it has been fantastic - 41 great years - but I am looking forward to a little bit of time with my wife Gwen and also serving navy in a different way." Creswell CO has three roles - Director of the Training Authority in both the east and west, and also overseeing the training of the New Officer Entry courses and the sailor entries. "You get to see people's start of their navy journey from recruit school, then through officer training which includes leadership and managerial training," he said. "While it is primarily based here at Creswell we have training facilities in the east and west and across the nation. "Like many other professions, a career in the navy is an honourable profession and one where you are serving your nation. "We have high quality people joining us and we mould, encourage and empower them for their journey in the navy. "From us, they go through many other schools and training authorities to get their qualifications and specialise." He said his time at Creswell included a number of firsts. "In 2018 we had a directive to increase training courses sizes to 175 and my first New Entry Officer course in 2019 had 175 - the first time we had achieved our directive of training the required 175 personnel," he said "The course numbers required now is up to 225 - the course just after I left has had an entry of 211, across seven divisions [the average is usually six divisions] and that number will continue to grow. "We are supposed to eventually hit 275 personnel per course, with two intakes of that each year. That's a huge increase. "And there will be more changes - I can see Creswell taking on up to four entries per year. "That can also only be a good thing for the local area - while personnel live on base during their course, they all have to be fed and other services are provided from the greater Shoalhaven area. "We also have the personnel performing the training as well. Read more: School closures, road closures and travel disruptions in the Shoalhaven "It has been a hugely exciting time for us but lots of challenges as well. And when you throw COVID in there as well we have been able to overcome a lot to ensure our training has continued." He said his role as CO was to ensure the skill set of new officers and entry sailors was maintained and ensure the personnel produced met the skill sets as required by the navy. "And then they all feed into operations within the navy," he said. "Our role is to first train the new officer and sailor entry personnel - but we are also there to support the fleet and Jervis Bay. With its superb anchorages and its close proximity to the East Australian Exercise Area, Jervis Bay plays an important part in supporting the fleet in readiness. "With a unique waterfront we also have the capability to help with the development of other systems like autonomous vehicles etc." Capt Bairstow admitted when he joined the navy 41 years ago and did his officer training at Creswell in 1981 he never dreamed he would one day l.ive in the Captain's residence. "I've only had the two postings at Creswell - one when I joined and my final one as college captain," he said. "Exciting books ends for me - the first one was the start of my naval journey and the final one was the ultimate transition where I was helping to impart skills on the next generation. "Creswell is a fantastic post - not only are you shaping the new navy intake but are also working with our new officers on the start of their next journey. "We have a lot of senior people visit Jervis Bay, and in the morning when you look out over Jervis Bay and the fleet is anchored there, for a navy person it doesn't get any better. "You see all the hard work the recruits and new officers do and there is certainly nothing as satisfying as seeing them graduate and then take part in their passing out ceremony." Capt Clelland also admitted the CO of HMAS Creswell was a much sought after position within the RAN. "A lot of people aspire to the role - it is an incredible job, in an amazing location," he said. "This position is as much about the lifestyle as well - it's a small community, and you get the feeling everyone loves it. "I have never served or lived here, however I have been through the base over the years on many occasions for training, visits and other activities. "This is our first time living in the Shoalhaven and it's certainly a beautiful area - we are loving it. "Oh, and the captain's office, with its stunning views out over Jervis Bay is pretty spectacular." For the past two and a half years Capt Clelland has been based in Perth where he was Commanding Officer and Director, Training Authority Initial Entry Training, Leadership and Management. Prior to that he had spent 12 months at the US Naval War College at Rhode island completing his Masters of Strategy and National Security, which he described as a "fabulous 12 months". "It is a time of challenges and also one of opportunities for the navy," he said. "Navy is growing, and growing quite substantially between now and 2030. "At the RAN Naval College Creswell, one of the biggest opportunities and challenges will be the increasing numbers of new entry officers coming through the college and heading out into the fleet. "Each course takes five months, and at the moment two intakes a year - our challenge is whether we are able to meet those growth requirements. "From 2024 we are looking for 550 new entry officers each year. "We have to look at what extra facilities we might need to meet those targets, whether we do two large classes or three or four smaller classes. And those decisions will also depend on the requirements of the navy. "But I welcome the challenge and the fact I will have three years here and during that time will see several hundred new officers enter the fleet." He said the additional role at Creswell as Director of the Training Authority that oversees initial entry leadership and training at HMAS Cerberus (RAN recruit school) in Victoria means he will "be busy". "We will have anywhere from between 350 to 550 people through Creswell, plus 2000 through recruit school at Cerberus," he said. "It's a big undertaking in terms of training and a big responsibility to give these people a good start to their navy careers." His message to anyone contemplating joining the navy was simple - "do it". "It's a very exciting time to be joining the navy with enormous investment in the fleet and the quality of people joining the navy is extremely impressive," he said. "It is quite a profession and it is a privilege to prepare them for a career in the navy." Capt Clelland joined the ADF from Canberra in January 1994, and has had a varied career as a Maritime Warfare Officer. Early sea postings included Patrol Boat HMAS Bendigo, Guided Missile Destroyer HMAS Brisbane, and HMA Survey Ships Benalla and Leeuwin. As a Midshipman, Clelland enjoyed a secondment to the US Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS Stethem. Capt Clelland is a Principal Warfare Officer with a mine warfare and hydrographic surveying background. Key appointments include sea service as Executive Officer of Survey Motor Launch HMAS Benalla, sea command of Sydney-based Minehunters HMA Ships Norman and Huon, and the Guided Missile Frigate HMAS Warramunga, and shore command of the RAN Recruit Training School at HMAS Cerberus, Westernport, Victoria. Staff appointments include service as the personal staff officer to Commander Border Protection Command in Canberra and to Commander Australian Fleet in Sydney, and as head of Frigate Group in Surface Force, Fleet Command. He has deployed on specific operations to the Middle East Region in 2003 (HMAS Newcastle), 2008 (HMAS Stuart), and 2017/2018 (HMAS Warramunga). He has also worked throughout the Indo-Pacific on border protection operations, multi-national exercises, hydrographic surveying tasks, and engagement activities. A graduate of the Australian Defence Force Academy and the Australian Command and Staff College, he is also a distinguished graduate of the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Politics and a Masters Degree in Strategy and Policy from the University of NSW, a Graduate Certificate in Maritime Studies from the University of Wollongong, and a Masters of Strategy and National Security from the US Naval War College. He joins HMAS Creswell as Commanding Officer and Director, Training Authority Initial Entry Training, Leadership and Management after two-and-one- half years spent posted to Perth. Capt Bairstow joined the navy in 1981 and upon completing his academic and naval studies, graduating from Royal Australian Naval College in 1983 and conducted his sea training as a Seaman Officer and award of progressive watchkeeping qualifications in HMA Ships Adelaide, Swan, Gawler and Tobruk. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1988. Following this early sea phase were shore postings to Navy Office as Staff Officer Surface Air Weapons, a short UK exchange in Sea Surge and then to HMAS Cerberus as the Course Implementation Officer of the Gunnery School. In 1991 LEUT Bairstow undertook Principle Warfare Officer (PWO) training at HMAS Watson, qualifying as a Gunnery and Air Warfare sub-specialist. Following short stints as the Assistant Fleet Gunnery Officer and Gunnery Officer of the guided missile destroyer HMAS Brisbane, he was Gunnery Officer and Operations Officer of the guided missile frigates HMA Ships Adelaide and Canberra. He was promoted to Lieutenant Commander mid-1995. He spent the next three years in the PWO Faculty as Directing Staff PWO G then Officer in Charge. In May 1999 he assumed command of the Fremantle Class Patrol Boat HMAS Gladstone and was selected as a student of the inaugural Australian Command and Staff Course in early 2001. Graduating with a Masters in Management (Defence Studies), he was promoted to Commander in preparation for his next posting as Executive Officer Cerberus. During this posting he led the reunification of the command element, completed the category school review and implemented reform through the category school enhancement program. His tenure as Executive Officer Cerberus was rewarding with selection for his second sea command, the Anzac Class frigate HMAS Arunta, and award of the Conspicuous Service Cross for training development. CMDR Bairstow assumed command of Arunta in mid-2004 and conducted a North East Asian deployment, participating in several regional exercises which included high profile visits to Tokyo and Vladivostok as the Flagship for the Maritime Commander. In 2005 he transitioned the ship out of a major refit and capability upgrade and started the flexi-crewing trial as part of the Sea Change Program. He next assumed the role of Commander Sea Training - Minor War Vessels early in 2006. A challenging and busy year which involved transitioning the new Armidale Class Patrol Boat into service, the enhancement of boarding party tactics for Border Protection operations and two high profile regional exercises with Papua New Guinea and Indonesia. On promotion to Captain in December 2006 he joined navy's Sea Change Program and became its Director General. He completed a seven month operational deployment as the Chief of Staff of the Headquarters Joint Task Force 633 in Baghdad and upon returning to Australia, moved into the Policy Development Branch as a Senior Adviser in mid-2008. In late-2008 he assumed a Tactical Warfare Commander and Fleet Battle Staff position in Fleet Headquarters, as Deputy Commodore Flotillas and Commander Australian Surface Task Group. This role saw him deployed as the Deputy Commander and Commander Task Group in Australia's inaugural Combined Task Force 150 staff in the Middle East Area of Operations. Capt Bairstow was selected Program Director New Generation Navy in late 2010. Following his selection in 2012 for the role of Naval Adviser - London, he became the lead planner for the exercises in support of the RAN International Fleet Review until taking up his role in London in January 2014. Capt Bairstow returned to Fleet Headquarters as the Commander Mine Warfare, Clearance Diving, Hydrographic, Meteorological and Patrol Force in January 2017 before assuming command of HMAS Creswell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/305a246c-e829-445c-be1f-b0c267ac5757.jpg/r0_4_1712_971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg