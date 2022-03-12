news, latest-news,

Get your mitts out, because the Mariners season is right around the corner. Registrations are now officially open to players for the upcoming senior season which will start the last weekend of March. READ MORE: The Mariners have earned a great reputation since their inception in 2005 as a friendly family oriented club. "Our mission is to grow and develop year by year into an established baseball club, built on values such as team spirit, family support, fun times, and love for the greatest game on Earth: Baseball," as stated by the teams website. The organisation fields teams for all age groups and abilities including girls, boys, men and women. The club provides support and coaching for players of all levels of experience. The club is welcoming to all players new and old to come and play with the Mariners for the 2022 season. The Mariners are hoping to be able to field various grades in order to cater a various array of abilities. Training is currently being held on Wednesday afternoons at Ison Park in South Nowra at 5pm, with the senior competition catering from ages 15 to 60 plus. Senior teams will play in the Winter Illawarra Baseball League (IBL) competitions from March through to September. The Mariners are still looking for volunteers to help run the club for 2022 season. POSITIONS INCLUDE; "It takes a lot to help make a club run smoothly so if you are interested in coming onboard for the 2022 season please send us a message," as stated on their Facebook page. You can find out more on the teams website https://www.shoalhavenbaseballassociation.com.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/ce595745-2012-4eec-8fed-e37e7e1f2533.jpg/r0_200_4507_2746_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg