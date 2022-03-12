news, latest-news,

After much speculation an anticipated golf event has been confirmed. The NSW Open week will tee off with the Golf Challenge Premier's Cup Golf Charity Q Series Final. 18 teams have qualified for to play with professional team captains from around the state at the 2022 tournament at Concord Golf. READ MORE: Nine different NSW clubs hosted the inaugural Charity Q Series tournaments during January, February and March this year with Nowra Golf Club being one. Golf Challenge founder Clive Mayhew, says that it'as an honour to be the tournaments naming rights sponsor. "This is our second major sponsorship after the Golf Challenge NSW Open and first sponsorship of a major charity tournament ," he said. "Our goal at Golf Challenge is always to support the act of giving, the charity component of the tournament being our reason to participate." "We encourage our fellow sponsors and individuals to support our charity partners Nelune Foundation and Superheroes Community Care as much as possible." The key goal of the Golf Challenge Premier's Cup Golf Charity Tournament is to raise a total of $1 million over three years for NSW community charity causes. To date the tournament has raised $70,432 for its charitable causes. The top three final teams of the event will receive trophies presented by the NSW Premier's Office at the March 14 Champions Gala Dinner at Concord Golf Club. "This is the first of a yearly Charity Q Series which NSW Golf Clubs can be part of going forward," Mr Mayhew said. Unfortunately as a result of the weather situations in recent times, several 2022 Charity Q Series tournaments have been adversely affected by COVID and weather issues, meaning some were not able to be charity fundraisers. Founder of Superheroes Events Limited and Superheroes Community Care, David Arakie said that the team at Shoalhaven Superheroes are "delighted" to have Golf Challenge as their naming rights sponsor for the next three years. "As a tournament charity we are also very grateful to Golf NSW and the other partners and sponsors for their fantastic support and future involvement with the Charity Tournament's growth," Mr Arakie said. Superheroes Events Limited, Golf Challenge and Golf NSW look forward to hosting the inaugural event which will take place on March 14 at Concord Golf Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/a1ab8273-dd52-4373-8e28-f25e5add0f5d.jpg/r0_4_1668_946_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg