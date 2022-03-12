Shoalhaven Council comments on current South Coast water situation

news, latest-news,

After recent concerns about the effects of flooding on Shoalhaven Water Treatment facilities, those worries can luckily be put to rest according to Shoalhaven Water. READ MORE: They have advised the SouthCoastRegister that all wastewater treatment plants are back to normal operation after the torrential downpour the region faced over the last fortnight . While everything is back to normal operation, the recent heavy rainfall has impacted water quality across all local waterways. "We advise residents to avoid swimming and recreational activity if you see any signs of pollution," A Shoalhaven Water spokesperson said. Signs of pollution include, discoloured water, oil or scum visible in water, as well as litter or debris floating in water or on the tide line. It has also been advised that people avoid swimming near any stormwater drains or sewage outfalls. "Water could be fast flowing and polluted with waste water, hidden obstacles and debris under the surface," the spokesperson said. Luckily the situation should clear quickly within waterways as tidal currents, wave motions and ocean swells will ensure the pollution will disperse quickly now that the rain has eased off.

