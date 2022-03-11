newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Nowra East Public School community has paid tribute to their most dedicated volunteer, Violet Lord. Mrs Lord, who was involved with the school from the day its gates opened, sadly passed away at age 88 on Saturday, March 5. Mrs Lord and her husband John had an immeasurable impact on children across Nowra. The childhood sweethearts had two children of their own, and also opened their loving home to more than 100 foster children since the 1950s. Mrs Lord joined the NEPS P&C Association in the 1960s and was active at the school until 2017. She famously established the school's Breakfast Club. Read more: Nowra community coming together for Violet and John Lord Former assistant principal at NEPS Wendy Theobald remembered Mrs Lord's constant smile as she served breakfast to more than 100 children every morning. "I first met Violet in 1986 when I taught one of her many foster children ... she was always happy," said Ms Theobald. "Things changed over the 14 years that we ran the Breakfast Club, but one thing that stayed the same was Violet's dedication to her kids. And that's what they were to her." Read more: Nowra East Public School host special assembly for Violet Lord Mrs Lord was one to spoil each child, giving them more cups of milo than they were allowed. "She wasn't happy when we couldn't serve milo or sugar on their Weetbix anymore," said Ms Theobald. "The kids wanted Violet to serve them because they knew she would always sprinkle sugar or give them their special order. "I would say 'we're not a restaurant you know', but it didn't matter because Violet always gave them their individual order." Mrs Lord also dedicated time to the school's community garden, where she helped students and planted fruit trees. Coordinator of the garden, John Stovin-Bradford, said Mrs Lord played touched the lives of many children. "I will always treasure the times I shared with Violent, her humanity, her humbleness and her enthusiasm for all the students, no matter how challenging they may have been," said Mr Stovin-Bradford. Learning support officer, Bradley Payne, remembered Mrs Violet when he was a student at NEPS. He said it was a privilege to return to the school and work alongside her. "Violet was always around the school when I was a student ... she was involved in anything available to do," said Mr Payne. "It made many kids think she was the boss of the school. "Coming back to NEPS to work, I was lucky enough to do many duties in the Breakfast Club ... Working alongside Violet for many years was an absolute pleasure and she will be missed." Over the years, Mrs Lord's dedication to the Nowra community has been honoured with many accolades. Her commitment to local school children saw her recognised with a gold Shoalhaven Medal, the Red Cross Emma Geelan award and the NSW Woman of the Year award in 2013. Mrs Lord was rightly honoured as NSW Grandparent of the Year in 2015, an award that recognised a grandparent in the state who went above and beyond the traditional role to serve their community. An open funeral will be held for Mrs Lord on Thursday, March 17 at the Worrigee Chapel from 11am. All are welcome. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/ad185782-57d5-4320-a56f-f84d72a4bbd1.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg