Very exciting news for the Gymnastics world has just been announced. Gymnastics NSW has announced that the Shoalhaven will once again host the Aerobic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Senior State Championships. READ MORE: The event will showcase some of the sports best talent from all around Australia. Rhythmic Gymnast and Tokyo Olympic reserve Alexandra Eedle said she's excited to travel to Nowra for the event. Eedie who hails from Sydney's Northern Suburbs has been training for 30 hours a week leading up the competition. "I'm super excited to compete especially after missing the last three NSW championships, as I was stationed in Queensland as a reserve for the Olympic team," she said. Eedie stated that the energy at the event is always incredible and that the event has distinguished itself as a highlight in her calendar. "I am honestly just very excited to be back," she said. The event will see more than 250 gymnasts, coaches and other staff walk through the stadium doors over the three days of competition. "The Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Stadium is a fantastic venue, and we are really looking forward to heading to the region once again," Gymnastic NSW Sports and Events Manager, Chris Martin said. Shoalhaven City Council's Tourism Manager, Coralie Bell said it was a pleasure to host the sporting event. "Following the success of the 2021 event, we are excited to continue our relationship with Gymnastics NSW and look forward to welcoming both athletes and spectators to explore the beautiful Shoalhaven." The event will run from March 25 to 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/f7dfaada-20ad-448e-aa21-9a9600aa9ca3.jpg/r0_48_942_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg