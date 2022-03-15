news, latest-news,

The weekend saw a light break through the darkness for the Shoalhaven region and for AFL fans that was a welcome sight. Bomaderry Football Club's 'Welcome to AFL day' for NSW Women's Week was a monumental hit, made even better by the sunny weather. READ MORE: The event which took place on March 13 aimed to introduce more girls and women to the sport of AFL within the region. They were successful in doing just that. Over 50 women & girls attended the day to join in the variety of workshops and activities on offer, with the orgainsing committee hearing of Carla Balsar and Roslyn Phillips nothing but positive feedback in regards to the event. MP Fiona Phillips even joined in on the action with the Seniors AFL session and reportedly loved it. The event included coaching clinics for all age groups, beginning with clinics for juniors as young as five all the way through to older years. While Basketball Hall of Famer Carrie Graf was supposed to attend the day as a guest speaker, the recent weather and flooding meant her path to the event was not possible. Luckily Korin Koutsomihalis from Soul Fit Co, Gerringong was able to fill in at the last minute. Ms Koutsomihalis spoke to the girls/women about the importance of following your passions and dreams, and reportedly was a great motivator to all that witnessed. Publicity Officer and Event Organiser Roslyn Phillips felt incredibly lucky the event could go ahead with how dicey the weather had been in recent times. "The weather was perfect despite all the rain in the previous days," she said. "The highlight of the day for me was achieving our goal to have over 50 women attend the event." "It was so great to share my love of AFL with so many girls and see them enjoying themselves," Ms Phillips said. The 2022 season is right around the corner for the Bomaderry Football Club, with the senior season kicking off in April. The club still needs players in two men's teams and seniors women's team. The juniors season will begin in April with the official date to be advised soon. The club still needs players, in the boys and girls U9 to U15. Auskick for 5-8 year olds will start in term 2 of the school year, with a great skills development program which Ms Phillips ensures will be a very fun team to be involved in. You can find more information at https://www.bomaderrytigersafl.com.au/

