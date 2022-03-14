newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Nowra Velo Club returned to criterium racing at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park on Sunday with a three race program. The inclement weather caused the cancellation of the previous weekend's racing. Division One provided an aggressive race with Mark Williams on the attack from the start. Williams was supported in these moves by Mark Astley, Josh Henry and Ben Wallis, however the race came down to a nine rider group entering the bell lap. Read more: Scott James made the jump with 400 metres remaining and was first into the finish straight with a lead that was held all the way to the line for the win. Gavin Nethery took second placing ahead of Michael Berriman, Tony Patton, Godfrey Green, Williams, Henry, Phil Rice and Wallis with Astley and Jason Spence following. Division two saw the return to racing by Liam Wallis, his first start in a year. Wallis fronted with fresh legs and was charging off the front of the field in the opening minutes. Wallis was constantly chased down by Cameron Harrison and Zac Peters but had a few more efforts before slipping away from the front of the race. Jon Schol also tried it alone from the front but was not allowed too much lead. At the bell, Harrison and Peters were charging past Trent Wiseman who had tried to go from a long way out. The two youngsters raced away from the field over the closing lap and Harrison held on to win by four lengths from Peters. Adrian McMillan raced into third placing ahead of Bill Stahlhut, Chris Harrison, Wiseman, Schol and Wallis. Four grade wins by Cameron Harrison in C grade is looking like a grade promotion in the very near future. It was another win for the young brigade in the lower grades when Ethan Astley followed the move by Jamie Overton at the bell in the division three race. It was a classic Overton move but this time Astley was ready and waiting. He followed until the turn into the finish straight and then blasted ahead for a clear win. Ned Grootenboer chased the two leaders all the way to the line for third ahead of Hubert Driehuis and Matt Grootenboer. Racing continues for the NVC next weekend with the third round of the 2022 Optus Team Series. This event is on the program as a road race but the weather damage to the roads could determine what type of event is held.

