Now is the best time to be making music, according to Paul Greene. Don't get him wrong, the past couple of years have been an incredibly tough time for the music industry; lockdowns hampered pretty much all touring, which is most musos' bread and butter. But for making music, Greene says there was nothing better. READ MORE: The Nowra-based musician has used the time to reinvigorate Sounds Delicious - a name that stalwarts of the local music scene will recognise. What started as a small, conceptual event in Huskisson in 2014 grew into something much larger: something magical that attracted plenty of big Aussie names to the South Coast. Sounds Delicious has continued to grow behind the scenes during lockdown and now, Greene says he is ready to start a new era under the beloved name. "Eight years later I am putting on my first Sounds Delicious show for myself," he said. "This is to celebrate not just the launch of my new album - which I've called Sounds Delicious - it is also the launch of my Record Label, and re-naming my recording Studio to all come under the Banner of Sounds Delicious." The album itself draws on decades of Greene's life intertwined with music, from teenage years working in Nowra's Fireball Record Bar, to life as a touring musician, and homecoming to his family, long-time collaborators, and musical community. Greene said the end result is an album of polar opposites. "Unintentionally, this album has a Masculine side and a feminine side - side X and side Y," he said. "Its a hat-tip to some of my favourite artists; a bit of a retrospective with some new takes on some of my early songs, as well as a very honest snapshot of where I am now as an artist and songwriter." Paul Greene will release Sounds Delicious at the Nowra School of Arts on Saturday, March 26. Tickets to the signature 'dinner and show' event are available at www.soundsdelicious.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/47f19479-1f86-405c-b488-60f3402e0961.jpeg/r2_74_4747_2755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg