Check out these amazing photos of the Shoalhaven River in flood. It might have taken a few days to finally get some clear weather to be able to take to the air but on Friday afternoon, avid Bolong helicopter pilot Max Cochrane was airborne, and produced some spectacular photos which has shown the extent of the flooding, especially the Shoalhaven River around Bolong and Shoalhaven Heads. From the air, Bolong, to the north and east is a sea of water. Read more: Broughton Creek at the end of Bolong Road is also in full flood. The water was flowing quickly out of the recently opened Shoalhaven Heads, however the opening wasn't as wide as you might have expected. Over on Seven Mile Beach, wild and angry surf, whipped up by large swells, was pounding the beach. Although only rated as a minor to moderate flood, Mr Cochrane who has lived at Bolong for a number of years, said this was one of the three biggest floods he has encountered at his property in the past 20 years. "The water backed up extremely quickly," he said. "In a five to six hour period it rose dramatically - and while the water has gone down after the Shoalhaven River opened at Shoalhaven Heads it has been slower - the same amount of water that rose has taken at least 24 hours to clear. "I do believe if Shoalhaven Heads had been opened sooner it wouldn't have been as bad."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/d20e53e0-0058-4cab-9250-404611f725be.JPG/r0_85_834_556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg