Shoalhaven City Council is expected to face a big damage bill after the week's rain event and flooding, especially for local roads. Throughout the Shoalhaven there are reports of numerous roads being affected due to the week's wet weather. Read more: Understandably, in many cases the roads are just breaking up and large potholes are forming after being impacted by the constant rainfall and flooding. Council road crews have been out across the city attempting to rectify any major problem areas which, in some cases, were creating safety issues. But Mother Nature is certainly not helping with the continued rain hampering crews' efforts to get out to local roads and undertake repairs. Across the city, council maintains thousands of kilometres of roads, with engineers and road crews currently undertaking road assessments. A council spokesperson said staff are still responding to localised flooding. "With a further 50 to 100mm of rainfall forecast over the next four days, the focus at the moment is ensuring roads are safe to reopen," the spokesperson said. "An assessment of damage to infrastructure will be undertaken once the weather permits." Council's website shows large sections of damaged road pavement across a number of sections of Greenwell Point Road, east of Nowra, Pyree Lane and Culburra Road, which crews were busy repairing Friday morning. Council has reminded motorists to never drive through floodwater, always follow the directions of emergency services and take extreme care as conditions are still changing quickly. A number of Shoalhaven City Council's local roads are still closed due to flooding and damage. Visit council's Local Live Traffic map for live updates on local traffic conditions - bit.ly/33FyrVh.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/8c0cd6f5-903e-40ea-bcb1-2263a8d1db05.JPG/r1057_608_4032_2289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg